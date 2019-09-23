This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Train operator Amtrak is back with its seasonal promotion where you can earn double your points on all rides.
Here’s how the promotion works: Riders will first need to register for Double Days here. Once registered, travelers will have to purchase a train ticket for travel from Oct. 1 through Nov. 16 and complete travel during those dates. There’s no limit to how many bonus points you can earn with the promotion other than being limited to four qualifying one-way segments per day.
Amtrak points are quite valuable, with TPG giving them a valuation of 2.5 cents per point (that’s the highest for any points currency). Although they can be transferred to a few different hotel programs, Amtrak points are best used when redeeming for train travel, where you can usually find great value.
If you decide to hop on the promotion, make sure you pay for the tickets with a travel rewards card like the Chase Sapphire Reserve, which is the best card for general travel purchases. The Amtrak Guest Rewards World Mastercard is also a solid option if you’re a frequent Amtrak traveler.
Amtrak’s made a series of notable announcements recently. TPG recently got a peek of what the interiors of the new high-speed Acela trains will look like when they roll out in 2021. The train operator is also introducing improvements to the long-distance cars departing from New York. Amtrak also just launched nonstop Acela service between New York and Washington D.C.
Make sure to check out our ultimate guide to Amtrak Guest Rewards for more on how to earn and burn points with the loyalty program.
