Here’s an easy and cheap way to top off your American Airlines AAdvantage account. You can earn 1,000 American miles and a subscription to the Wall Street Journal for just $1.
The American Airlines shopping portal launched the a limited-time promotion, where you’ll net 1,000 miles and a two-month subscription to the Wall Street Journal for just $1. The deal ends Monday, Oct. 15 at 11:59pm ET.
1,000 American miles are worth $14 according to TPG’s latest valuations — after taking the $1 purchase into consideration you’re effectively coming out with $13 worth of miles. Note that the deal’s terms say your subscription “must remain active (i.e., may not be canceled) for at least 45 days.” So if you’re not happy with the Wall Street Journal, you’ll want to cancel it after the first 45 days, but before two months so you won’t be hit with new fees after the trial period is over.
To keep your costs low, stick with the digital subscription trial for $1 — a print subscription trial, although also on sale, starts at $12 for the introductory 12-week period.
While 1,000 miles may not be a whole lot, it’s a cheap way to build up your balance and a great way to extend the expiration of your miles if your hard-earned currency is in jeopardy of disappearing. And, you’re just a little bit closer to that dream redemption in Qatar’s Qsuite or Cathay Pacific First Class.
Want even more AA miles? Consider signing up for an American cobranded credit card like the Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard, which is currently offering 50,000 American AAdvantage miles after spending $2,500 in the first 3 months of account opening. The premium Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard, which offers access to Admirals Club lounges, is featuring an increased welcome bonus of 75,000 miles after spending $7,500 in the first three months of cardmembership.
Based on TPG’s most recent valuations, the 50,000 miles are worth $700. In addition, you can earn 10,000 Elite Qualifying Miles (EQMs) toward elite status after spending $40,000 in a calendar year. As of July 23, 2017 this is the only card that offers Admirals Club lounge access so if you are an AA flyer this card might make sense for you. Aside from lounge access the primary cardholder will receive a Global Entry application fee credit every 5 years, first checked bag free for up to 8 travel companions on domestic itineraries and a 25% discount on eligible in-flight purchases on American Airlines flights.
- Earn 50,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® bonus miles after spending $5,000 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening
- Admirals Club® membership for you and access for guests traveling with you
- Complimentary Admirals Club® lounge access for authorized users
- Earn 10,000 AAdvantage® Elite Qualifying Miles (EQMs) after you spend $40,000 in purchases within the year
- No Foreign Transaction Fees on purchases*
- Earn 2 AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent on eligible American Airlines purchases and 1 AAdvantage® mile for every $1 spent on other purchases
- First checked bag is free on domestic American Airlines itineraries for you and up to 8 companions traveling with you on the same reservation
