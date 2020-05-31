4 drive-in experiences you’re about to see everywhere this summer
Stay-at-home orders are lifting around the world, and we’re gradually making our way toward a new normal defined by social distancing guidelines. For some people, this might look like a trip back in time.
Yes, this is the summer of booking all your fun in advance, but it’s also set to be a summer of road trips, weekend getaways and both classic and creative drive-in attractions that will take you back at least a few decades. After all, there’s no better way to hit the road and see the sights while maintaining your distance from others than in your car.
Take, for example, drive-in movie theaters. According to the Hollywood Reporter, there are about 320 drive-in movie theaters across the country that have been steadily reopening as states lift stay-at-home orders.
Ticket sales in the U.S. have been steady — “not spectacular” — the Hollywood Reporter added. But this could be due to a lack of new Hollywood movies available for viewing. Elsewhere, such as in South Korea and Germany, drive-in ticket sales are booming. In both countries, new drive-ins are being set up in public parks and parking lots.
If you ask us, we’d say we’re seeing a very similar trend take off here in the U.S. In fact, it’s already begun. Here are some of our favorite drive-thru experiences popping up around the country so far.
Take me out to the … concert
Play ball! While it’s still not clear when games will resume, Yankee Stadium in New York City is being turned into a drive-in concert and movie theater venue this summer, Time Out reported.
Every weekend in July, it will host Uptown Drive-In, a drive-in movie and live music concert experience featuring local artists. You’ll also be able to grab a bite thanks to some of New York’s famous street vendors — car-side, of course. There will also be raffles, games and giveaways. While prices are not yet available, tickets will be sold on a first come, first served basis. You can register for the waitlist here.
The Hard Rock Stadium, home to the Miami Dolphins, also plans to turn the home field into one of the largest drive-thru movie theaters in history. Here, up to 230 cars can enjoy content from the team’s 54-year history, movies and even commencement ceremonies.
Diners and drives
Someone tell Guy Fieri: There’s a diner in Queens that’s giving new meaning to “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.”
Bel Aire Diner in Astoria, Queens is hosting drive-in movie nights in their parking lot, Time Out also reported. It’s using a 25-foot screen that allows between 30 to 40 cars to sit back, relax and enjoy the show. You’ll just have to stay put in your car and tune into the audio on the radio.
Past features have included “Grease” and “Dirty Dancing.” Keep an eye on their Instagram page for the upcoming schedule. And maybe order some pancakes or a grilled cheese sandwich while you’re at it.
Safari in your car
Up in Chittenango, New York, things are getting pretty wild. The Wild Animal Park delayed its opening this year due to the global health crisis, but has opened up to tourists as a drive-thru.
In a recent Facebook post, the zoo announced it will operate seven days a week, and guests will enjoy the wildlife safely, from the comfort of their own vehicle. Snow leopards, mountain lions and giraffes can all be seen roaming around in the large enclosure. For more information, you can follow along on the dedicated Facebook page for drive-thru safaris.
Drive-thru Rosé
One of the Hampton’s premier wineries, Wölffer Estate Vineyard, is taking the drive-thru one step further. The Hamptons, located on Long Island, is currently in phase one of New York Gov. Cuomo’s “New York Forward” plan, meaning food and beverages are still only available for pickup and delivery.
At the vineyard’s rosé drive-thru, you can safely pick up a bottle of Wölffer’s famous “Summer in a Bottle” without having to touch anything. We’ll drink to that.
