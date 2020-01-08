News

Donate to help with Australia bush fire relief and TPG will match your donation

 Liz Hund
11m ago

Australia continues to be ravaged by devastating bushfires. To put them in perspective, there’s a fire the size of Manhattan raging in state of Victoria state alone. For a further measure, type in the name of your city on this map overlay courtesy of NBC to see the extent of the damage.
There was a bit of relief from rain on Monday, Jan. 6, but the fires are far from extinguished. The damage is severe and even irreversible with millions of indigenous animals dying.
To help with relief efforts, TPG has created a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for the Australian Red Cross. The Red Cross is using the funds to send relief to communities affected by the fires and to provide support to those who were displaced. TPG will be matching all donations up to $10,000; you can donate by clicking the link below.

Photo by John Crux Photography/Getty Images.

