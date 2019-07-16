This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Circle Sept. 29, 2019, on your calendars. That’s opening day for Walt Disney World‘s Disney Skyliner, a new mode of transportation for some guests and a feature that’s about to make four Disney resorts a whole lot more desirable. This aerial tram connects Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Epcot to Disney’s Art of Animation, Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort and the forthcoming Disney’s Riviera Resort (a Disney Vacation Club property) that is scheduled to open in December.
Previously, if you stayed at any of those four on-site properties, you were relegated to taking Disney’s complimentary bus, calling a ride-share or driving your own car from your hotel to the parks. Now, you’ll simply queue up for a spot in a whimsically decorated cabin on the Disney Skyliner. Your kids will want to ride the aerial tram a bunch of times so they can ride in different gondolas — there are 64 designs in all. Some are devoted to Mickey and Minnie, other favorite traditional characters and those featured in movies “Monsters, Inc.,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” and “Ratatouille.”
These hotels — and the new aerial gondolas — will be perfect home bases for anyone that plans to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios once it opens on Aug. 29, 2019.
Just take note that the gondolas are not air-conditioned. However, while the tram is moving, a breeze should keep things relatively cool.
Featured image by Kent Phillips / Walt Disney World Resort
