Not traveling? Another card now allows you to redeem points for everyday purchases
If redeeming points and miles specifically for travel isn’t a high priority now, you’re in luck — thanks to some credit card issuers.
The ongoing pandemic has slowed travel dramatically, and card companies have adapted to changing behaviors. That is, many cardholders aren’t redeeming points and miles for travel. Discover is just the latest in a long list of issuers that now allow redemptions for non-travel purchases.
Discover it Miles cardholders can now redeem miles as a statement credit toward restaurant and gas purchases — in addition to travel. The information for the Discover it Miles card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
New redemption options for Discover it Miles
For Discover it Miles cardholders, this adds two more options for redemptions.
Previously, you could redeem miles as a statement credit for travel or for cash to spend as you please. Therefore, adding these options isn’t a huge win, since cash back was already an alternative. Still, it makes things simpler for some cardholders who simply want to erase a charge from their statement.
Note that the expanded redemption options can be applied to purchases on or after June 9, 2020.
“The Discover it Miles card has expanded redemption categories to be more relevant to customers who are rethinking ways to travel while continuing to provide a simple way to earn rewards on every purchase,” said Meera Sridharan, Vice President of Rewards and Product Strategy at Discover.
Redeeming for non-travel expenses
Discover is far from alone in adding flexible options for cardholders.
With its new Pay Yourself Back feature, Chase made a big splash in May. Most notably, it now allows you to redeem Ultimate Rewards points for non-travel purchases such as groceries, dining, home improvement and even select charities at an elevated rate. For the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, that’s 1.25 cents per point and for the Chase Sapphire Reserve, that’s 1.5 cents per point — the same rates to redeem through the Chase travel portal. This is applicable through at least Sept. 30, 2020.
Capital One also added three new redemption opportunities for several of its miles-earning cards. Through Sept. 30, you’ll be able to use the Venture purchase eraser feature on takeout, delivery and streaming services. On the business credit cards front, Spark Miles cardholders will be able to use the business purchase eraser feature for takeout, delivery and phone services.
Bottom line
Discover it Miles cardmembers now have two additional redemption options — restaurants and gas Keep in mind that new applicants automatically get an unlimited match of all the miles they have earned at the end of their first year.
This is the latest news from issuers who are adapting to changing spending and redeeming behaviors by cardholders.
