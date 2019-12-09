5 Delta Vacations destinations to chase away the winter blues
‘Tis the season to be … prepared for blizzards, sleet and the possibility of seven inches of snow overnight. If you need a sunny escape, Delta Vacations has some good options for you. Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be so last month, but you can still get in on a travel deal right now.
This week only, combine two great deals for additional discounts toward Delta Vacations flight and hotel packages costing over $1,500. Choose up to $350 off or up to 35K bonus miles per booking, plus get 20% more for your miles when you use them toward the cost of your vacation package.
Here are a few destinations to get you started on your vacation plans:
Cancun, Mexico
Travel to sunny Cancun and its turquoise blue waters. As soon as you clear customs and immigration, a friendly staffer will meet you outside the airport with a personalized sign and cold towel, then whisk you to your private transfer heading directly to your resort, Finest Playa Mujeres, located 35 minutes from the airport. Upon arrival, you will be welcomed with a glass of champagne and escorted to the Finest Club.
If you book the Finest Club junior suite with pool view through Delta Vacations, your package will include a free upgrade to the Finest two-story rooftop terrace suite, which includes an eponymous private terrace and plunge pool. And not that you’ll get bored, but in case you decide to change up the scenery a little bit, take a private tour of the Mayan ruins of Chichen Itza — an adventure that includes a personalized guide through the ancient grounds.
Montego Bay, Jamaica
If you aren’t a winter weather person, Montego Bay is just what the doctor prescribed. This Jamaican tropical paradise with white-sand beaches, emerald-green and turquoise waters and activities galore is the perfect place to do everything — or nothing — and let your troubles drift away.
Once you land, look for the personalized meet-and-greet signage with your name on it from Club Mobay’s VIP Airport Arrival Service. You’ll be escorted past the long lines of fellow travelers and fast-tracked through customs, immigrations and luggage retrieval. Your private, nonstop transfer will drop you off at the Hyatt Rose Hall Resort Complex in luxurious, convenient style, where you can choose between the all-inclusive, adults-only Zilara Rose Hall or the family-friendly Ziva Rose Hall, depending on what best fits your vacation needs.
During your stay, you’ll experience a private guided combination tour of the Blue Hole Lagoon and Bioluminescent Bay to round out your Jamaica getaway. On your way home, stop into Club Mobay’s 10,000 square-foot, world-class VIP departure lounge at the airport before going through the fast lane again for passport control and security.
This package is discounted up to 64% off regular pricing before factoring in the $350 discount or 35,000 miles bonus, or the additional 20% more for your miles. All-inclusive guests have access to upgraded perks including express check-in, unlimited a la carte dining, upgraded in-room amenities, nightly turndown service and a special welcome bonus.
Las VeGas
What happens in Vegas may not stay in Vegas when the vacation package is as fantastic as this one. Choose the Delta Air Lines flight that best suits your schedule and fancy up your airport transportation experience by booking a private sedan transfer complete with chauffeur. You’ll be escorted to the ultra-hip Cosmopolitan, smack-dab in the center of the Las Vegas Strip, where you’ll be immersed in “just a little bit of wrong.” Special rates include a $50 food and beverage credit per stay before the end of June.
Want to get off the Strip for a change? Start by taking a half-day tour of Lake Mead and the Hoover Dam via a Wind Dancer Sunset Landing Helicopter. Next, you’ll land in the Grand Canyon for champagne and hors d’oeuvres before soaring back to the skies just in time to catch the sunset as the famous lights of the city come on. Use another day of your vacation to continue your outdoor adventures by rafting down the Colorado River on the Black Canyon Rafting tour before partying it up in style at night.
Honolulu
Travel to heavenly Hawaii in a way you’ve never experienced before. Book a private sedan transfer and receive a deluxe flower lei as part of the traditional welcome to the island before being transported to your hotel in style. You’ll stay in the heart of the city, right on the world-famous sands of Waikiki Beach. Traveling before the end of February? You’ll have your choice of rooms at the Outrigger Waikiki Beach when you select the Beach, Bed, and Breakfast package for four or more nights.
The package comes with daily breakfast for two, as well as a free two-hour lounge chair and umbrella session. Get into the local spirit with some uniquely Hawaiian activities, such as a semi-private surf lesson on the very beach where surfing became legendary. Or partake in Germaine’s Luau for an authentic experience with hula dancing and real Hawaiian food. For a change of scene, rent a car for the day and drive out to the amazing North Shore, which offers a completely different, laidback vibe.
Rome, Italy
You’re on vacation! Fly into the eternal city and let your chauffeur handle your bags as you relax in a private car between Rome’s Fiumicino Airport and your hotel. If you’re traveling before the end of March, you’re headed to The Inn and View at the Spanish Steps — a boutique property located on the famed Via Condotti, across from the world-famous Spanish Steps.
Choose the place that suits you best from a range of luxury accommodations: Opt for traditional hotel rooms and suites decorated in a classical style or choose full-service apartments, penthouses and suites with contemporary decor that are perfect for families or larger groups of friends who want a residential experience paired with high-level hotel comforts and services. Indulge yourself with a leisurely customized breakfast or a sunset aperitif on one of several panoramic terraces as you take in the iconic views of the Spanish Steps, tiled rooftops and domes.
When it’s time to leave the hotel, you’ve got a lot of options. Book a private neighborhood tour of Rome’s biggest attractions in style, with a personal driver and a professional private guide. You’ll take in all of Rome’s incredible squares and fountains including the Trevi Fountain, the Pantheon, Colonna Square and Piazza Navona. Or explore the Borghese Gallery with its superb sculptures and some of the world’s most famous art.
If Italy’s food is the art of your choice, book a private Italian cooking lesson, where professional chefs will teach you all their secrets of creating a traditional Roman meal, including how to make authentic fresh pasta. Or partake in an olive oil and wine tasting tour in Frascati, a picturesque area in Italy’s Lazio region southeast of Rome.
Once again, this two-for-one deal is available this week only: Choose up to $350 off or up to 35K bonus miles per booking, and get 20% more for your miles when you use them toward the cost of your vacation package.
Featured photo by Orbon Alija/Getty Images.
