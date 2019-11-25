Choose your own Delta Vacations bonus: Save up to $350 or earn 35,000 Miles
Delta Vacations travel packages have really caught our attention of late. It started over the summer, when Delta Vacations offered a promotion where you could redeem miles for a flat rate of two cents apiece, and we highlighted a number of the best deals you could score during that time.
In case you missed out back then — or are ready for more — Delta Vacations is back with a customizable deal for either up to $350 off, or up to 35,000 bonus miles with the purchase of any flight and hotel package over $1,500 that’s booked by Dec. 15, 2019. You don’t even have to travel immediately: You can book a trip as far out as 330 days in advance. Another unique aspect of Delta Vacations, including this offer, is if you choose to pay for all or a portion of your vacation package with miles, you can still earn award miles at the same time — a really cool benefit you can’t get when booking Delta award travel any other way.
To earn an instant discount, use code SMCHOICEA at check-out, or use SMCHOICEB and wait for your bonus miles to be deposited into your membership account between 6-8 weeks after your trip is over.
You’ll separately be eligible to earn up to 7,500 bonus miles per traveler when booking a trip through Delta Vacations.
Since you’ll also earn miles on flights operated by Delta and its partners, this promotion is a great way to top off your mileage earnings for 2019, perhaps catapulting yourself to qualifying for the next tier of elite status while getting in your final vacation of this decade. Alternatively, you could book this month for advance travel dates next summer.
Here’s what you need to know:
Promotional Code Terms and Conditions
- Purchase any Delta Vacations flight and hotel package from any Delta Vacations origin in the U.S. or Canada to any Delta Vacations destination, through Dec. 15, 2019, for travel any time.
- At time of reservation, you must refer to promotional code SMCHOICEA (savings) or SMCHOICEB (miles).
- Offer is valid on reservations that include a minimum of one flight on Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Air France, Alitalia, Bahamasair, Aeromexico, Virgin Australia International, Virgin Atlantic, China Southern, WestJet and/or their codeshare partners; reservations that include only flights on other airlines do not qualify.
- Minimum 2-night hotel stay at a Delta Vacations property required.
- Minimum package purchase of $1,500 per booking is required. Package purchase includes flight and hotel; or flight, hotel and car rental, plus any optional activities.
- With promo code SMCHOICEA receive $75 off on bookings of $1,500-$2,999; $150 off on bookings of $3,000-$4,999; $250 off on bookings of $5,000-$6,999; and $350 off on bookings of $7,000 or more.
- Maximum discount is $350 off per booking; discount is a percentage of each eligible land component.
- With promo code SMCHOICEB the primary traveler on the booking will receive 7,500 bonus miles on bookings of $1,500-$2,999; 15,000 bonus miles on bookings of $3,000-$4,999; 25,000 bonus miles on bookings of $5,000-$6,999; and 35,000 bonus miles on bookings of $7,000 or more.
- Maximum of 35,000 bonus miles for the primary traveler only. SkyMiles number must be added to the booking as the primary traveler to receive the extra bonus miles.
- The primary traveler is the SkyMiles Member whose number is used to make the booking and whose information in entered first on the Traveler Information page.
- Please allow 6-8 weeks after completion of your Delta Vacations stay for the miles to be posted to your account.
- Additional baggage charges for checked luggage may apply, as well as any applicable hotel/resort fees or departure taxes collected by hotel/resort/airport at destination.
- Offer is not applicable to airfare; Ski, Dive or Globus family of brands including Globus, Cosmos, Monograms and Avalon packages; for groups of 10 or more people; and is not retroactive.
- Must be purchased through Delta Vacations.
- Offer applies to qualified passengers only. Children staying free in room do not qualify for discount.
- Offer will recalculate if modifications are made to the booking.
- Offer does not apply to taxes, fees and carrier-imposed surcharges.
- Offer can not be applied retroactively.
- No refunds will be issued toward offer. Offer has no cash value. Offer void if qualifying booking is canceled.
- Programs and availability may vary. Delta Vacations flight reservations may be made up to 331 days in advance of flight departure.
- Delta Vacations must issue all airline tickets.
- Standard Terms and Conditions apply and are outlined during the booking process; other restrictions may apply.
- Delta Vacations is the final authority on the interpretation of these rules and reserves the right to change these Terms and Conditions without prior notice.
- All SkyMiles Program rules apply. To review the rules, please visit delta.com/memberguide(opens in a new window).
- Delta Vacations airfares will earn Medallion Qualification Dollars (MQDs – U.S.-based members only) based on fare class and distance flown. Bonus miles do not count toward Medallion Status or Million Miler™ Status. Offers void where prohibited by law. Offers subject to change without notice. Other restrictions may apply.
Featured photo by Getty Images.
