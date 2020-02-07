Delta One Suites now available on all of the carrier’s 777 flights
This week, United Airlines reached a major milestone, with its new(ish) Polaris business-class seats now available on 100 wide-body planes. As it turns out, Delta’s celebrating a similar accomplishment — all of the carrier’s Boeing 777s now sport the airline’s Delta One Suites, complete with a sliding door at every seat.
Now, business-class passengers traveling on Delta’s 10 777-200LRs or eight 777-200ERs won’t have to wonder about what they’ll find onboard — just like on the Airbus A350 and A330-900neo, the carrier’s entire 777 fleet offers a consistent onboard experience, with a total of 28 closed-door suites, 48 Premium Select recliners, 90 seats in Comfort+ and 122 in coach, with the latter two products arranged in a spacious 3-3-3 configuration.
Delta’s 777s can be found flying around the world, and have recently operated a number of domestic and international flights.
From Atlanta (ATL):
- Johannesburg, South Africa (JNB)
- Los Angeles (LAX)
- New York (JFK)
From Los Angeles (LAX):
- Paris, France (CDG)
- Sydney, Australia (SYD)
- Tokyo, Japan (HND)
From Minneapolis (MSP):
- Tokyo, Japan (HND)
From New York (JFK):
- Mumbai, India (BOM)
While all of the airline’s 777s flying passengers today sport the new products, Delta does have one 777-200LR still undergoing the retrofit process — N709DN. That particular aircraft is expected to return to service soon. For more on what to expect up front, see our ultimate guide to Delta One Suites.
