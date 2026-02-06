Delta Air Lines is bringing back a prime transcontinental route for the first time in seven years. And the flights will come with lie-flat seats.

Starting this spring, the Atlanta-based carrier will restore nonstop service between New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Orange County, California, just outside of Santa Ana. The flight will connect two premium markets — and offer some competition with American Airlines, which has long flown some of its most premium-heavy planes on the route.

Delta's New York-Orange County route

Delta's service between New York City and Santa Ana, California, will begin on May 7, the carrier confirmed Friday. Flights will run six days a week (Sunday through Friday). On this route, Delta plans to use its Boeing 757-200 in the "75S" configuration, which includes 16 lie-flat Delta One seats up front, 44 extra legroom Comfort seats and 108 standard coach seats.

Head-to-head with American

It's no surprise Delta felt compelled to offer a lie-flat business-class product on its JFK-SNA flights.

American has long flown the route with its three-cabin Airbus A321T, featuring Flagship First and a flatbed business-class cabin.

We should note: American is planning to phase out the A321T and replace the aircraft with its brand-new Airbus A321XLR (featuring its latest-generation Flagship Suites in business class) on the JFK-SNA route. However, there's no date yet for that switchover.

Doubling down in Santa Ana

As for Delta, this will mark the return of its transcontinental service between JFK and SNA — a route it last flew in 2019, which ended after the airline said it lost takeoff and landing rights via the airport's slot allocation process.

Delta currently flies to several of its hubs from SNA, but this new Delta One-equipped 757 service will certainly headline its offerings at the airport going forward.

Delta Air Lines' expected route map from Orange County, California, starting May 2026. CIRIUM

SNA is located south of Los Angeles, some 13 miles from Disneyland. It's around 40 miles from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), itself a Delta hub and home to one of the airline's nicest ground experiences for business-class flyers. That said, additional nonstop flights to New York from SNA should be a convenient option for travelers south of L.A.

