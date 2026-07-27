When fuel prices surged earlier this year, Delta Air Lines decided to put three routes from New York City on hiatus.

The carrier halted service from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Houston, Memphis and St. Louis — with plans, at the time, to bring those flights back later this fall.

It's not happening.

Delta on Monday confirmed it's ending those three routes from JFK to the Deep South.

On the flipside, the Atlanta-based carrier also filed plans to operate a new nonstop flight to Florida from one of its fastest-growing focus cities on the East Coast.

Here's what to know about the changes to Delta's route map.

Read more: Why does Delta have focus cities?

3 routes from JFK suspended

First up: the three routes Delta is discontinuing from New York.

The carrier is bidding farewell to its JFK to service to three U.S. airports:

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Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)

Memphis International Airport (MEM)

St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL)

In reality, these flights hadn't been operating for several weeks. Delta had already put those routes on hiatus as of June 7, with plans to resume flying those routes in September.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

But the airline on Monday said it opted to fully discontinue that service "as part of our routine network planning.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will contact affected customers directly to discuss alternative travel options," a spokesperson told TPG.

The silver lining: Delta still flies nonstop to Houston, Memphis and St. Louis from its nearby hub at LaGuardia Airport (LGA).

New route from Raleigh/Durham focus city

On the other hand, a new set of connecting dots appeared on Delta's route map in recent days

The carrier announced new nonstop service from Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RSW) in North Carolina to Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) near Fort Myers.

Daily flights will begin just before the Thanksgiving travel rush, on Nov. 21.

More flights to Southwest Florida: American puts tiny Naples airport back on the map

Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) Terminal 2. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Delta will use a Bombardier CRJ-900 regional jet on the route, which will give Delta its latest new destination from RDU.

The airport has been one of Delta's top non-hub focus cities in recent years, alongside Austin Bergstrom International Airport (AUS).

Here's what its route map from RDU will look like come November, as shown by Cirium:

Delta's route map from Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) as of Nov. 2026. CIRIUM

Delta's only significant cut from RDU in recent years? Transatlantic service to Paris, a route that its SkyTeam alliance partner Air France took over in 2023.

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