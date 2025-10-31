Skip to content
Delta Air Lines will resume its 2 other Israel routes

Zach Griff
Zach Griff
Senior reporter
Zach Griff is a senior reporter at TPG. He writes travel and product reviews, deep dives into loyalty programs, news about the airline industry and more.
Oct. 31, 2025
2 min read
U.S. Airlines Step Up Pilot Recalls As Travel Demand Rebounds
Delta Air Lines will resume its 2 other Israel routes
It looks like U.S. airlines are ready to go all-in on Israel once again.

Delta Air Lines announced on Friday that it would resume service from Atlanta and Boston to Tel Aviv after a hiatus during the war between Israel and Hamas.

Flights from Atlanta will operate three times weekly on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays starting April 15, 2026. Meanwhile, service from Boston will resume on a daily basis starting Oct. 24, 2026.

Delta halted all its Tel Aviv flights during the hostilities and then resumed flights from New York only during periods of relative calm.

Now, the airline has since resumed daily service between New York and Tel Aviv, and it plans to add a second daily frequency between Nov. 30, 2025, and Jan. 19, 2026, to accommodate increased winter travel demand.

Just like it did before, Delta will fly an Airbus A330-900neo from Boston and an Airbus A350 from Atlanta.

The news comes on the heels of American Airlines announcing last week that it would resume flights between New York and Tel Aviv. United Airlines also previously announced a third frequency between Newark and Tel Aviv starting next year.

During the war, Israeli flag carrier El Al had a monopoly on transatlantic service to and from Israel, and the carrier has since reported record profits.

Israel has historically been a robust market for U.S. airlines, and it's no surprise to see Delta expanding its presence with the resumption of its other two Israel routes.

Of course, a lot can change between now and October 2026 (in the case of the Boston route).

Note that Delta has a codeshare partnership with El Al, so if flights are canceled due to further unrest, the airline should be able to accommodate you on nonstops with its partner.

