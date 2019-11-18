Delta to end a decade of service to Haiti
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Delta Air Lines will end a decade of service to Haiti citing weak demand.
The SkyTeam Alliance carrier will operate its last flight between Atlanta (ATL) and Port-au-Prince (PAP) on Jan. 9, Delta confirmed and Cirium schedules show. The last flights will be operated with a Boeing 737-700.
Delta spokeswoman Susannah Thurston said the move is in response to a “soft demand environment.”
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news!
The airline has served Port-au-Prince since 2009 when it began flights between the Haitian capital and New York John F. Kennedy (JFK), according to Cirium. Flights between Atlanta and Port-au-Prince began in 2012.
Delta last offered seasonal service between JFK and Port-au-Prince last winter, with those flights ending in April.
Four airlines — Air France, American Airlines, JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines — will serve Haiti from the U.S. after Delta’s exit. American serves Port-au-Prince from Miami (MIA); JetBlue from Boston (BOS), Fort Lauderdale (FLL), JFK and Orlando (MCO); and Spirit from Fort Lauderdale.
Related: Delta plans to add ‘key spokes’ from Miami with LATAM tie-up
Air France offers a unique “fifth-freedom” flight — a route between two countries where an airline is not based — between Miami and Port-au-Prince.
Delta plans to grow system capacity by 3-4% year-over-year in 2020, executives said in October. Highlights of the growth will be the beginnings of its new strategic partnership with LATAM Airlines, as well as new markets like Mumbai (BOM) that launch in December.
Featured image by Alberto Riva/TPG.
Related: What are the five freedoms of aviation, and now do they affect you?
This card from Bank of America gets really interesting if you have a BofA checking, savings or investment account. Depending on the value of your combined accounts you can potentially get as much as 3.5x points on travel/dining and 2.625x points on other purchases making it the richest consumer banking bonus out there.
- Receive 50,000 bonus points – a $500 value – after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
- Earn unlimited 2 points for every $1 spent on travel and dining purchases and unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all other purchases
- If you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, you can earn 25%-75% more points on every purchase
- No limit to the points you can earn and your points don't expire
- Redeem for cash back as a statement credit, deposit into eligible Bank of America® accounts, credit to eligible Merrill accounts, or gift cards or purchases at the Bank of America Travel Center
- Get up to $200 in combined airline incidental and airport expedited screening statement credits + valuable travel insurance protections
- No Foreign Transaction Fees
- Low $95 annual fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.