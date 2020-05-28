Delta Air Lines will shrink its European footprint after coronavirus
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Delta Air Lines is well on its way to emerging from the coronavirus pandemic as a smaller airline. It has retired three aircraft types from its fleet, including its Boeing 777s, and asked staff to take voluntary leave options to avoid furloughs this fall.
Now, the Atlanta-based SkyTeam Alliance carrier is warning staff that its international footprint will be dramatically smaller when it comes out of the crisis. This includes permanently ending service to some cities in Europe — a continent where it is the largest U.S. carrier — TPG has learned.
“Our international network has been set back to where we were over 30 years ago, similar to international flying in the late 1980s/early 1990s when Delta and Northwest each averaged only 30 international destinations,” Delta senior vice president of in-flight service Allison Ausband said in an internal message to flight attendants on Thursday viewed by TPG.
For perspective, Delta flew to 82 international destinations outside of North America last June, according to Cirium schedules.
Get Coronavirus travel updates. Stay on top of industry impacts, flight cancellations, and more.
Delta is already flying a much-reduced international schedule. As of May 27, it only plans to serve nine destinations in Africa, Asia and Europe in June. The airline will offer no flights to Australia or South America.
The draw-down of long-haul flights by U.S. carriers comes as international air traffic has been hit with country-by-country restrictions on travelers. These include outright restrictions on arrivals to mandatory quarantines or simply COVID-19 testing upon landing.
Those depressed international schedules may take time to rebuild. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) does not expect international passenger numbers to return to 2019 levels until 2023 or 2024. That’s as much as two years after domestic numbers return to pre-coronavirus levels.
Related: A country-by-country guide to coronavirus recovery
Last summer, Delta served 27 cities in Europe — ranging from major hubs like Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) to smaller destinations like Berlin (TXL) and Venice (VCE), Cirium schedules show. Flights to partner hubs in Amsterdam (AMS), London Heathrow (LHR) and Paris, as well as major business centers like Frankfurt (FRA) are already coming back. But it is Delta’s service to smaller points in Europe that may not return post-crisis.
Ausband did not indicate which cities Delta may never return to in Europe.
Travelers likely will still be able to access any destination that Delta stops serving. The airline’s joint venture partners Air France and KLM offer extensive service across the European continent via their respective Paris and Amsterdam hubs.
Delta acquired much of its European operation from Pan Am in 1991. That more than doubled its size in Europe with Pan Am’s assets that included everything but its London Heathrow slots. United Airlines acquired the Heathrow operation.
Related: American, Delta and United plan to fly these long-haul international routes in June
#TBT “Welcome to Our World”, a map of @Delta and #PanAm‘s planned – but never realised – partnership in 1991: https://t.co/eXi6XPGzML pic.twitter.com/Prgnx2tOTC
— Airline Maps (@airlinemaps) November 8, 2018
In addition to a smaller European footprint, Delta is evaluating closing or downgrading some of its flight attendant crew bases, Ausband said. Possible closures include ones at Chicago O’Hare (ORD), Cincinnati (CVG), Honolulu (HNL), Portland, Oregon (PDX), San Francisco (SFO) and Tampa (TPA).
Airline crew bases do not always correlate to hubs or even focus cities. For example, only Cincinnati — which used to be a hub — is more than a typical destination on Delta’s map of the six stations eligible for closure.
Delta has already said that it will close its pilot base in Cincinnati by the end of the year.
Related: Delta sending Airbus A350s to Los Angeles, will close Cincinnati pilot base
Still, the airline plans to remain a strong international player post crisis. Delta executives have assured staff that it will continue flying all 777 routes with new Airbus A350-900s, including service to Johannesburg (JNB) with a new stop in Cape Town (CPT) on the return to Atlanta (ATL).
In addition, Delta CEO Ed Bastian has said the airline “stands by” its partner LATAM Airlines as that carrier moves through bankruptcy restructuring. Delta owns a nearly 20% stake in the Chilean airline.
“It will likely be two to three years before we see demand recovery on a large scale,” Bastian told staff in a memo on May 27. By recovery, he was referring to a return to 2019 passenger numbers.
Related: Delta Air Lines stands by new partner LATAM, despite bankruptcy
Featured image courtesy of Airbus.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.