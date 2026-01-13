Delta Air Lines is turning to Boeing for a big order of planes you'll see on flights between the U.S. and Europe.

The Atlanta-based carrier on Tuesday announced plans to add the U.S. planemaker's 787 Dreamliner to its fleet for the first time.

Specifically, Delta said it would buy 30 of Boeing's largest Dreamliner variant — the 787-10 — with purchase options for an additional 30 more.

Deliveries are slated to begin in 2031.

Delta quickly updated its list of aircraft in its fleet and, no surprise here, confirmed that its new Dreamliners will sport a premium-heavy configuration with its Delta One Suites in business class, along with its Delta Premium Select (premium economy) cabin.

These new aircraft will also come with the features that are standard on all 787s, including cabin pressurization that simulates lower altitude and, Boeing claims, reduces jet lag for passengers.

Read more: Delta now sells 'Comfort Basic' tickets: What to know before you book

DELTA AIR LINES

For Delta, this is a major nod in favor of Boeing.

While the carrier has many older Boeing jets in its fleet — from the 717 to the 737, 757 and 767 — the new planes it's received (or ordered) in recent years have skewed much more heavily in favor of Airbus.

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

On a call with analysts Tuesday, Delta executives said the airline plans to use these new 787-10s, in part, as a replacement for its decades-old 767s — currently a fixture of the airline's long-haul service.

Delta 767-400 in Morocco. CLINT HENDERSON/THE POINTS GUY

That said, Delta will have a lot of new Boeing planes coming in the next decade, between these new Dreamliners and the 100 Boeing 737 MAX 10s it has on order (the MAX 10 still needs certification from regulators).

In all, Delta now has 286 new jets on order between Boeing and Airbus set to be delivered in the coming years: 232 single-aisle planes, and 54 wide-body jets.

This is the biggest new aircraft order the airline has announced in two years — since revealing plans to buy 20 Airbus A350-1000s in January 2024.

The carrier called the Dreamliner the "next step in Delta's international evolution," and teased the plane as a future staple on high-demand transatlantic and South America routes.

"Today's 787 order adds diversity to our widebody order book, while creating cost-efficient scale across all widebody fleets," Dan Janki, Delta's chief financial officer, said in a statement announcing the news Tuesday.

Meanwhile, it's been a good month for Boeing.

This big-ticket purchase from Delta comes less than a week after the planemaker won the largest aircraft order in Alaska Airlines' history.

Related reading: