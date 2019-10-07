This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Delta Air Lines will connect Seattle/Tacoma and Tampa next year, its first new domestic route from Seattle for next year.
The SkyTeam Alliance carrier will offer a daily flight between the cities with Boeing 737-800 aircraft that seat 160 passengers, according to Diio by Cirium schedules. Tampa (TPA) will be Delta’s second nonstop flight to Florida from Seattle (SEA), joining Orlando (MCO).
Tampa is the first domestic addition from Delta’s Seattle hub for 2020. The airline will begin flights to Tokyo Haneda (HND) from the Pacific Northwest city in March, a move that comes as it ends more than three decades of service at Tokyo Narita (NRT).
Delta established its Seattle hub in 2014 to support its growing Pacific gateway at the airport. The airline will operate up to 180 peak-day flights from the airport by next June, Diio schedules show.
Delta will compete with Alaska Airlines between Seattle and Tampa, according to Diio.
Featured image by Alberto Riva/The Points Guy.
