Deal alert: Dubai and Abu Dhabi from $592 round trip with dates through August 2021
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Ready to visit Dubai? This flight deal allows you to plan a trip to one of the most popular destinations in the United Arab Emirates. Sale rates extend as far out as August 2021, with prices beginning at less than $600 round trip.
This flight sale presents a great opportunity to double down on travel deals, with Marriott’s Week of Wonders discount on award night redemptions running through Thursday. More than 7,000 hotels worldwide are participating in the discount, and offering rooms at up to 50 percent off of peak rates, including Abu Dhabi’s famed Al Maha. TPG senior writer Ethan Steinberg called Al Maha “the best value Marriott award redemption” in the entire portfolio — no small praise for the world’s largest brand.
For more TPG news and deals delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter here.
Many airlines are flexible with bookings right now, but you’ll still want to keep track of airline cancellation policies and any coronavirus-related updates.
Related: How to defeat basic economy
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or through an OTA like Priceline or Expedia.
Airlines: SWISS, United, Air Canada, Lufthansa, Emirates, Etihad, Turkish
Routes: MIA/JFK/EWR/FLL/IAD and more to DXB/AUH
Cost: from $596 round trip in economy
Travel Dates: October 2020 to August 2021
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel; on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, starting Jan. 1, 2021), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier® Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
The information for the Citi Prestige and Citi Premier card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Here’s an example of what you can book:
Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to Dubai (DXB) for $592 round trip on Air Canada via Google:
Miami (MIA) to Dubai (DXB) in August 2021 from $609 round trip on SWISS:
Washington, D.C. (IAD) to Dubai (DXB) for $709 round trip on Turkish:
Newark (EWR) to Dubai (DXB) for $723 round trip on Star Alliance carriers:
Routes to Abu Dhabi are also available. But note that this emirate has stricter entry laws due to COVID concerns, so if you are traveling with a non-U.S. passport, you may run into visa issues entering the UAE directly from Abu Dhabi. These fares are also close to normal price ranges during pre-COVID times.
New York (JFK) to Abu Dhabi (AUH) for $852 round trip nonstop on Etihad:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel) (starting Jan. 1, 2021 earn 5x points on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier® Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured photo by Getty Images.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 80,000 points are worth $1,000 toward travel.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.