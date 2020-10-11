Deal alert: Marriott award stays from 4,000 Bonvoy points per night in destinations open to U.S. travelers
Marriott is offering a variety of discounts this week as part of its Week of Wonders promotion. You can get 30 percent off on boutique hotels, earn 2,500 bonus points per stay toward unforgettable experiences — or through Thursday, Oct. 15, you can redeem Marriott Bonvoy points for award nights at more than 7,000 hotels worldwide, for up to a 33 percent discount on each night on stays through Nov. 30, 2020.
Some of the highlighted properties include the following gems:
- The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba and The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay in California
- The Saint Hotel Key West, Autograph Collection in Florida and Domes of Elounda, Autograph Collection in Crete, Greece
- Vana Belle, a Luxury Collection Resort in Koh Samui, Thailand and Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort and Spa in Dubai
- St. Regis Bali Resort in Indonesia and St. Regis Deer Valley in Park City, Utah
- W Aspen in Colorado
But if your goal is the absolute lowest number of points possible, you’ll get the best deals on Marriott Category 1 hotels, since you can get up to 50 percent off between the difference on peak prices and discounted off-peak prices.
Just as a refresher, here’s what each property category costs in Bonvoy points for award nights, as well as the lowest possible rates you can find during this promotion (not all prices will be this low across each category).
Don’t forget that you receive one free night for every four award nights booked, essentially bringing your total rate down by an additional 20 percent.
|PointsSaver Pricing
|Off-Peak Pricing
|Standard Pricing
|Peak Pricing
|Category 1
|4,000
|5,000
|7,500
|10,000
|Category 2
|8,000
|10,000
|12,500
|15,000
|Category 3
|12,000
|15,000
|17,500
|20,000
|Category 4
|17,500
|20,000
|25,000
|30,000
|Category 5
|27,500
|30,000
|35,000
|40,000
|Category 6
|37,500
|40,000
|50,000
|60,000
|Category 7
|45,000
|50,000
|60,000
|70,000
|Category 8
|65,000
|70,000
|85,000
|100,000
Here are some of the best deals you can find in territories and countries open to U.S. travelers:
Discounted destinations: Dallas, Houston, Panama City, Ankara, Honolulu and many more
Cost: from 4,000 Bonvoy points per night
Travel Dates: September 2020 – June 2021 (stated discount dates are through Nov. 30, although we found many examples outside of that range)
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel; on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, starting Jan. 1, 2021), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are some examples of the best deals you can book:
The Category 1 Aloft Panama City in Panama, available from 4,000 Bonvoy points per night, or just 16,000 points for a five-night PointSavers stay in October 2020, worth $96 total by TPG’s latest valuations. The same stay is available in cash from $96 per night, or $480 total before taxes and fees.
The Category 1 Fairfield Inn & Suites Dallas Park Central, available from 5,000 Bonvoy points per night, or 20,000 points for a five-night stay in November 2020:
The Category 1 TownePlace Suites Albuquerque Old Town, available from 5,000 Bonvoy points per night, or 20,000 points for a five-night PointSavers stay in November 2020:
The Category 1 the Aloft Bursa Hotel in Turkey, available from 5,000 Bonvoy points per night, or 20,000 points for a five-night stay in November 2020:
The Category 2 JW Marriott Hotel Ankara in Turkey, available from 10,000 Bonvoy points per night, or 40,000 points for a five-night stay in October 2020:
The Category 3 Santo Domingo Jaragua Hotel & Casino in the Dominican Republic, available from 15,000 Bonvoy points per night, or 48,000 points for a five-night PointSavers stay in October 2020:
The Category 2 Lé Meridien Dahab Resort in Egypt, available from 10,000 Bonvoy points per night, or 45,000 points for a five-night stay in October 2020:
The Category 5 Sheraton Princess Kaiulani in Honolulu, available from 30,000 points per night in November, or 158,000 points for a five-night stay over peak season in May 2021:
