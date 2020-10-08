Marriott discounts award nights and more with new ‘Week of Wonders’
If you’ve been hoping to book a discounted award night with Marriott Bonvoy between now through the end of November, this is your lucky week.
Marriott Bonvoy is hosting a Week of Wonders from Oct. 8 to 15, 2020 and there’s more in store than “just” discounted award prices, though that’s an obvious headliner here. The stated goal for this promotion is for Marriott Bonvoy members to be able to “experience the pleasures of travel” at home with days devoted to inspiration, comfort, discovery, rejuvenation and delight.
Here are a few standout opportunities from the week.
Save up to 33% on award nights
Marriott will price award rooms for up to 33% fewer points than standard rates at more than 7,000 participating hotels and resorts worldwide for stays through Nov. 30, 2020. What this means in practice is over 7,000 participating hotels will be utilizing off-peak pricing through Nov. 30, which can result in up to 33% in savings over standard rates.
During this promotion, redemption pricing for participating hotels will be in off-peak rates. Marriott lists the following hotels as examples of participating properties:
- The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba and The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay in California
- The Saint Hotel Key West, Autograph Collection in Florida and Domes of Elounda, Autograph Collection in Crete, Greece
- Vana Belle, a Luxury Collection Resort in Koh Samui, Thailand and Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort and Spa in Dubai
- St. Regis Bali Resort in Indonesia and St. Regis Deer Valley in Park City, Utah
- W Aspen in Colorado
Using the W Aspen as an example, award nights through November — including the week of Thanksgiving — cost just 50,000 Marriott points per night. (Thanksgiving week is when Aspen Snowmass plans to open the ski resorts.)
Elevated bonus: Earn five (up to 50,000-point Marriott award certificates) with $5,000 in spending within the first three months, after opening a new Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card.
During much of the ski season, award prices at this property jump up to 70,000 points per night. At this off-peak award rate, you could use an up to 50,000-point annual award night certificate from the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card at any other participating Marriott Category 7 hotel.
Here’s how off-peak pricing breaks down by category:
- Category 1: 33% off standard award rates (5,000 instead of 7,500)
- Category 2: 20% off standard award rates (10,000 instead of 12,500)
- Category 3: 14.3% off standard award rates (15,000 instead of 17,500)
- Category 4: 20% off standard award rates (20,000 instead of 25,000)
- Category 5: 14.3% off standard award rates (30,000 instead of 25,000)
- Category 6: 20% off standard award rates (40,000 instead of 50,000)
- Category 7: 16.67% off standard award rates (50,000 instead of 60,000)
- Category 8: 17.6% off standard award rates (70,000 instead of 85,000)
Earn free night award staying at Marriott Homes and Villas
You can use Marriott Bonvoy points to rent entire homes or villas via the Marriott Homes and Villas program.
Normally, you can earn 5 Marriott Bonvy points per dollar spent with Marriott Homes and Villas, as well as one Marriott elite night credit for each night of your stay. If you have elite status with Marriott, then you get bonus points based on your elite status tier and a welcome bonus of 500 to 1,000 points, also based on your tier.
But with this promotion, you also earn a free night award valid for a future stay at a Marriott hotel. There are a few restrictions to be aware of, though. You must book a minimum three-night stay to qualify for a free night award, which is valid at hotels requiring up to 35,000 points per night. This puts you into a Category 5 Marriott hotel, which includes high-end properties such as the JW Marriott Atlanta Buckhead; the W Chicago Lakeshore; the JW Marriott Miami; The Ritz-Carlton Tysons Corner in Virginia; and The St. Anthony, a Luxury Collection Hotel in San Antonio, Texas.
TPG values 35,000 Marriott points at 0.8 cents each, meaning you can get $280 worth of value out of this free night if you redeem it at the right time. Considering there are plenty of Homes and Villas properties you can book for around $100 per night, you might even break even on your vacation rental when you maximize this promotion.
This promotion is valid on stays between Oct. 8, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2020. The free night will be issued three to six weeks after.
Discount on hotel amenities
If you’re still more into creating a hotel-like sanctuary at home than going on a getaway, then take note of the offer for 30% off Westin Heavenly Beds, Edition Hotels La Labo amenities, W Hotels robes and more. (Though if you really want a deal on a new Westin Heavenly mattress, you can typically save 40% if you make that your annual Marriott Choice Benefit.)
Bottom line
This opportunity to book discounted Marriott award nights for stays through Nov. 30 is a welcome way to save a few Marriott points if you need to lock in upcoming travel. The percentage of the discount at most of the category levels puts the deal in the same sphere as the World of Hyatt promotion that awards 15 to 25% of your redeemed points back, with that higher level discount going to those with a World of Hyatt Credit Card. That Hyatt promo is valid into early January, though you do need all of the points available to make the booking, with the rebate coming after the stay.
While some travelers aren’t ready to hit the road quite yet, it’s starting to look like those who are will have some unprecedented deals available to them this holiday season — including these off-peak Marriott awards valid for stays through Nov. 30.
Featured photo by Summer Hull/The Points Guy.
