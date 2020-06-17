The entire Dominican Republic reopens on July 1: What you need to know
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The island nation of the Dominican Republic reopens for tourism on July 1.
Lucien Echavarria, Director at the Ministry of Tourism of the Dominican Republic, told the Caribbean Journal that the country would be prepared to welcome international visitors at the beginning of the second half of 2020.
Sign up for TPG’s daily newsletter to stay informed on travel news
“Throughout [the COVID-19 pandemic] we have remained in close contact with our tourism partners from operators to hoteliers to agencies,” Echavarria said. “We are ready and we know we are in a position to be among the fastest to recover because we are close and safe.”
Unlike many other destinations, the Dominican Republic will open all regions at once, with all airports reopening to tourists on July 1. “We didn’t want to do this region by region,” Echavarria said. “We didn’t want to do Punta Cana, then Puerto Plata and so on. No, we wanted to open the whole country so we can get back faster.”
Related: Caribbean islands reopening, country by country
Echavarria said that approximately half the country’s hotels would reopen in July, with the remaining properties expected to reopen in November.
Here’s everything you need to know before planning a trip to the Dominican Republic this summer.
In This Post
Unfortunately, the Dominican Republic’s reopening policy has not been very clear, as has been the case with a number of other countries. Although the nation has announced a reopening date of July 1, the country’s own tourism website has yet to be updated with travel information.
Related: Bermuda is reopening on July 1
We have reached out to the tourism board for specific details on the reopening, but we have not received a response as of this time. Here’s what we have learned thus far.
Upon arrival
The nation’s land, sea and air borders have been closed to outside travelers since the pandemic began. But all of the nation’s airports will resume commercial operations on July 1, including Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ), the Dominican Republic’s busiest airport. Punta Cana expects a lot of its inbound traffic from New York and San Juan, Puerto Rico, and from airlines such as Air Canada Rouge and Frontier.
According to the Caribbean Journal, Echavarria said that all passengers should expect multiple safety precautions at all Dominican Republic airports, including temperature checks upon arrival. Local open hotels are also preparing their own health and safety precautions for incoming guests.
The country implemented both a nightly curfew and mandatory face mask requirements in public during lockdown, although it is not yet known if existing measures, which expire on July 1, will be extended.
How to get there and Where to stay
Airlines
Google Flights shows a number of airlines operating flights to the Dominican Republic in early July. The cheapest flights we found were under $200 round trip in July.
On Spirit between Newark (EWR) and Santo Domingo (SDQ) in early July:
On COPA between Los Angeles (LAX) and Santo Domingo (SDQ) in late July via Vayama:
Flights to Punta Cana (PUJ) from Atlanta (ATL) begin at $224 round trip, also on Spirit in early July:
If you prefer to stick with legacy U.S. carriers, the lowest fares begin at $315 round trip from Atlanta (ATL) to Punta Cana (PUJ) on American Airlines in late July.
Hotels
Once you get to the Dominican Republic, you’ve got a few options for stays. The adults-only all-inclusive Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana and its family-friendly sister property, the Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, are both available in late July from around $250 per night.
Another top-rated TPG favorite, the all-inclusive Reserve at Paradisus Punta Cana, begins at $283/night before taxes and fees. As always, you can pay for reservations at properties like the Paradisus using a credit card that allows you to “erase” charges on your statement.
Featured photo by Summer Hull/The Points Guy.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.