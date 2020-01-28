Here’s why you should never turn down a credit limit increase
Reader Questions are answered twice a week by TPG Senior Points & Miles Contributor Ethan Steinberg.
When most people apply for a new travel rewards credit card they focus much more on the big question — whether or not their application is approved — than on smaller details like the size of the credit limit they receive and whether or not it meets their spending needs. TPG reader Syd wants to know if there’s any reason he should accept an offer from Chase to raise his current credit limit …
I just received an email from Chase asking me to consider updating my income information and suggests I might be eligible for a credit limit increase. I almost immediately deleted the email without taking the requested action because I don’t need to boost my credit limit; at least I don’t think I do. Is this something I want to do? Does it help my credit utilization or creditworthiness, and make me a more desirable candidate for other cards in the Chase portfolio (or other companies, for that matter)?TPG READER SYD
This is a great question and one we get asked a lot, and it’s clear that Syd is already on the right track in terms of thinking of some of the possible consequences of this decision. In fact, he hits the nail on the head by talking about “credit utilization,” which is the biggest reason he should consider increasing his credit limit as much as humanly possible.
If you’re not familiar with the process of how credit scores are calculated, you should drop everything and start by reading this comprehensive guide to how credit scores work. About 30% of your FICO score is based on your “amounts owed,” commonly referred to as credit utilization.
Your utilization refers to the total balance you have across all your credit cards, divided by your total credit limit across all cards. Let’s take a look at how this works:
- Card #1: You spend $1,000 during the month, and your credit limit is $5,000
- Card #2: You also spend $1,000, but your limit on this card is $10,000
When your statement closes at the end of the month, here’s what your utilization will look like: ($1,000 + $1,000) ÷ ($5,000 + $10,000) = 13.33%.
Hopefully you’re already doing everything in your power to keep your expenses down each month, so the easiest way to decrease your utilization ratio (and improve your credit score in the process) is by increasing the denominator in the equation, or the amount of total credit you have available to you. In the equation above, if you increase the credit limit on your first card from $5,000 to $10,000 without changing your spending, it would drop your utilization ratio down to 10% and likely improve your credit score.
Now there’s no guarantee that Syd would get a credit limit increase if he fills out the info Chase requested, but I think it’s worth trying. Card issuers want you to spend more money on their cards, and as long as they think you’re a reliable customer they do have an incentive to give you more credit. While it’s hard to say whether updating his income info would help Syd qualify for other Chase credit cards, Chase might use this information to try and cross-sell him other banking products, including mortgages or the companies high-end Sapphire banking.
So with all of this in mind, is there any reason for Syd to ignore this opportunity and move on with his day? I know some people who like to keep the limits on their credit cards as low as possible, and have actually called card issuers and requested a credit limit decrease. Their rationale is that a lower available credit limit will help prevent them from overspending, though if you find yourself feeling the same way you might want to consider whether you’re ready to hold a credit card at all. Travel and cash-back rewards can provide a huge value to savvy consumers, but if used irresponsibly, credit cards can do lasting damage to your personal finances and credit score.
Bottom line
Syd is spot on that a credit limit increase could help boost his credit score, by increasing his total available credit and thereby decreasing his utilization ratio. As long as you understand that more credit isn’t a license to spend more, there’s no reason to pass up this opportunity.
