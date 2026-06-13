Copa Airlines is making another push to turn connecting passengers into visitors. This week, the Central American carrier announced it's expanding its Panama Stopover program from seven to 15 days, allowing passengers to make a stop in its home country at no additional airfare cost.

By allowing passengers to spend up to two weeks exploring Panama before continuing onto their final destination, the airline aims to show travelers that this Latin American country is a destination in and of itself.

El Valle de Anton, Panama. MACKENZIE ROCHE/THE POINTS GUY

How to book a Copa Airlines stopover in Panama

It's easy to reserve a Panama vacation through this stopover program. When searching for flights on Copa's website, simply head to the "multi-city/stopover" tab, and choose your travel dates and cities.

COPA AIRLINES

This initiative aims to boost tourism and the local economy, but it's also designed to encourage visitors to experience the country's beaches, rainforests and towns and cultural attractions rather than simply passing through on a connection.

Copa and its tourism partners look to attract 250,000 visitors in 2026 alone.

Related: Copa Airlines eyes US loyalty opportunities, 'fundamentals' over 'flashy' seats and tech

"Through the Panama Stopover program, we continue working alongside authorities and industry partners to strengthen the country's tourism promotion and create more opportunities for Panama's economy," Copa Airlines CEO Pedro Heilbron said in a statement.

The two terminals at Panama's Tocumen International Airport (PTY) already see 19 million passengers annually, and the airport is often referred to as the "Hub of the Americas." Since it's a major connection point between North and South America, it's a convenient place for a stop when flying between North and South America.

Tocumen International Airport (PTY). ARNULFO FRANCO/GETTY IMAGES

Flyers will even notice a new interactive installation at the airport that lets them learn about destinations across the country and build customized itineraries lasting three, five, seven or 15 days — a fun way to get some travel inspiration.

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Related: Copa Airlines to add Starlink Wi-Fi, becoming first in Latin America with the service

Visit 2 cities for the (ticket) price of 1

Copa's stopover program is part of a broader trend among airlines seeking to transform hub cities into destinations in their own right.

For example, Icelandair introduced the concept by allowing passengers traveling between North America and Europe to stop in Iceland for up to seven days with no additional airfare. Turkish Airlines promotes extended stays in Istanbul through complimentary hotel and tour programs for eligible passengers.

Qatar Airways and Emirates also offer stopover packages that encourage travelers to spend time in Doha or Dubai, respectively, before continuing their journeys.

And though this isn't a new tactic to attract tourism, it's one that has continually proven to be a popular way for travelers to visit multiple destinations without having to pay extra in airfare.

With respect to Panama, I got a first look last year at a beautiful new hotel and spa that's a great option for World of Hyatt loyalists making a stop in Panama — about two hours outside the capital city.

But there are a host of points hotels in closer to town, too — whether you're loyal to Hyatt, Marriott Bonvoy or Hilton Honors points.

Related: Hotel La Compania del Valle's massive spa and nature access will draw Hyatt loyalists to Panama

MATTHEW MICAH WRIGHT/GETTY IMAGES

Bottom line

Millions of passengers connect through PTY each year, so this extended stopover program may turn them into visitors who spend several days in the country — and maybe even fall in love with it and return.

Worth noting: Copa is part of the Star Alliance, which makes them a partner of United Airlines in the U.S. That means you can put in your MileagePlus loyalty number when you go to book, and earn United miles for your trip.

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