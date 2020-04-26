8 ways to pay without touching anything
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
As we all work to slow the spread of coronavirus by practicing social distancing, we’re taking a look at some other best practices to consider going forward.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), coronavirus is a respiratory virus that primarily spreads through droplets of saliva and mucus, which can be generated and spread when we sneeze, cough or even breathe and talk. It causes the disease COVID-19.
Stay updated on our coronavirus coverage by signing up for our daily newsletter and bookmarking our dedicated coronavirus hub page.
But that doesn’t mean you have to be sneezed on to contract the virus. You can get these micro-droplets on your hands by touching surfaces an infected person has recently touched and then touching your face. Considering there are studies that say the average person touches their face 23 times an hour, consistently washing your hands and limiting the possibility of coming into contact with the virus at all is important.
If you’re using your credit card when you do have to go out for essentials like groceries, that’s another potential touchpoint.
One way to minimize the number of surfaces you come in contact with is by utilizing contactless payments.
By limiting the amount of cash you handle — or by avoiding your physical credit card and wallet altogether — you’re not just preventing yourself from coming in contact with someone else’s germs; you’re keeping others safe from yours as well.
Here are three ways you can pay without pulling out your credit card or cash.
Pay ahead online or in-app
This is something you’re likely used to with online ordering from places like Amazon. Your cards are saved and all you have to do is checkout. This is certainly one of the easiest and most used contactless payment methods, and many restaurants will likely start to adapt this order-ahead method as the new norm. It eliminates contact while also streamlining the whole process.
Related: Maximizing shopping portals for your online purchases
If you don’t already use Rakuten, you can have a friend refer you and you will both get $30 after spending $30. This cashback service can be especially rewarding now when you’re likely ordering online more. For instance, you can get $7 cash back on your first Postmates delivery plus the $30 referral bonus.
Use mobile payment services
Mobile payment services like Venmo or PayPal allow you to safely transfer money directly from your bank account to third-parties with the simple touch of a button. This eliminates the need to pull out cash or your card, which can be full of germs. And frankly, these services make the whole payment process much more seamless. Many businesses like Seamless, GrubHub and UberEats, have started to accept Venmo. I’ve also seen it as an option at many small, local businesses. PayPal is often an option during checkout at online retail stores.
Related: How to clean your credit cards
Use a mobile wallet
Mobile wallets work similarly to tap-to-pay cards, minus the credit card. Not to mention, this method can sometimes be more rewarding. For instance, Apple tries to incentivize Apple Card holders to utilize Apple Pay by offering an extra 1% cash back on mobile payments. Another perk of Apple Pay is the fact that you can load other loyalty programs into it, like Walgreens for example, so you don’t have to punch in your phone number on the dirty payment terminal.
Altogether, this eliminates the hassle of getting your wallet out, while also minimizing the spread of germs. Cellphones are much easier to clean than wallets, so it’s a win-win in my opinion.
Related: Your guide to contactless payments — and the many benefits of using them
How other countries approach contactless payments
The U.S. has been unbelievably slow in adopting contactless payments. It wasn’t until 2015 that U.S. retailers were required to accept EMV cards (i.e., credit cards with chips). Europe had been using the more secure technology for years before that. And it took even longer for U.S. banks to issue dual-interface cards — a.k.a. the feature that allows for contactless payments.
Related: Best contactless credit cards: Tap-to-Pay
Now many U.S. issuers have begun issuing dual-interface cards with contactless payment capabilities, though I can say from experience, our payment terminals are far less efficient than other countries like Australia and China who have been utilizing this method for years now. However, with the new expectation of less contact due to coronavirus, we will likely finally start to adopt these efficient practices from leading countries. Here’s an idea of what we could expect:
QR code payments
QR code payments are a popular payment method in China. This method allows for customers to easily complete payments without any sort of contact besides grabbing the food. TPG’s Ethan Steinberg, who lives in China, shared the photo above from a food stall in Xi’an. All you have to do is scan in line and then pay while they make the food — it only takes a few seconds.
Tap-to-pay everywhere
On a recent trip to Australia, I was amazed at how seamless every payment was. I never once swiped my credit card. Instead, I tapped my Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card everywhere and the transactions were completed within seconds. I was also pleasantly surprised with how widely accepted credit cards were. I’m so used to carrying around some extra cash for those cash-only spots, but I didn’t run into that issue anywhere in Australia.
While elimination of cash completely is a different issue on its own, I did appreciate how efficient the Aussie’s were with their payments. This is something that I hope is adopted here in the U.S. in the coming months.
Widespread adoption of tableside payments
We could soon see the elimination of the checkbook at restaurants here in the U.S. — that is when they reopen again for guests — and a more widespread adoption of tableside payments. Checkbooks are probably one of the germiest parts of dining out — multiple people touch it, there’s a mixture of cash and credit cards and it constantly travels between the kitchen and the dining room.
By eliminating the checkbook and implementing tableside payments, guests could easily tap-to-pay and avoid contacting various other surfaces. This is something that many restaurants in Australia and countries in Europe currently implement. Not only is it super-efficient, but it’s also much more secure for customers since you never lose sight of your card.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.