You can now use PayPal and Venmo directly within the Amex app
The holiday season is nearly upon us and while there may be fewer gatherings this year, that doesn’t mean we’re not spending money on gifts.
To make it easier to split the purchase of a gift, restaurant bill or literally anything else you may be buying, American Express is launching “Amex Send & Split” with both PayPal and Venmo. U.S. cardmembers will now also be able to send money to friends and family via PayPal or Venmo — without incurring a fee.
That flexibility and option to send and receive money are appreciated, especially since it’s integrated directly into the existing Amex mobile app.
Sending money
A cardholder must first enroll in Send & Split, which will enable you to add funds to your account using an American Express card. Then, you’ll be able to send money to any other PayPal or Venmo customer.
Splitting purchases
What’s unique about the split feature is that you can open up the Amex app and request any pending or posted purchase to split. You can split this evenly or adjust the individual portions. U.S. cardholders can track who hasn’t settled up and you even have the option to get reimbursed in the form of a statement credit directly to your Amex card.
Of course, you’ll still earn all the rewards for making the purchase.
Bottom line
American Express cardmembers can now use Venmo and PayPal to send money and split purchases directly within the Amex app. With peer-to-peer payments exploding — and mobile payments the sanitary option during the pandemic — this is solid news for cardholders.
