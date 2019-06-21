Last Chance: 30% Transfer Bonus From Citi ThankYou Points to Virgin Atlantic Flying Club
Time’s running out to earn 30% more Virgin Atlantic Flying Club miles when transferring Citi ThankYou points. This bonus likely came as a response to American Express Membership Rewards announcing the same deal, which runs through July 1. However, the Citi offer is only valid for transfers made by 11:59pm ET on Saturday June 22, 2019, giving you less than two days to finalize your plans and snag the bonus.
ThankYou Rewards members typically get a 1:1 transfer ratio, meaning you’ll typically get 1,000 Flying Club miles for transferring 1,000 ThankYou points. However, during this transfer bonus, you’ll get 1,300 miles instead for each increment of 1,000 points.
Note that you must transfer increments of 1,000 Citi ThankYou points, so you’ll need to round up to the next 1,000 points when determining how many points you need to transfer for an award.
This means that you can now book all of the same sweet spot awards, but you have a choice of transferring either Amex points, Citi points or a mixture of both. Those sweet spots include:
- 16,000 Amex or Citi points for Delta economy to Hawaii
- 18,000 Amex or Citi points for Delta first class intra-US — including transcontinental Delta One routes
- 20,000 Amex or Citi points for South African Airways business class from DC to Senegal
- 29,000 Amex or Citi points for Delta first class to Hawaii
- 39,000 Amex or Citi points for Delta business class from the US to Europe
- 47,000 Amex or Citi points for Delta business class from the US to Asia
- 54,000 Amex or Citi points for ANA business class round-trip between Honolulu and Japan
- 70,000 Amex or Citi points for ANA business class round-trip between mainland US and Japan
- 70,000 Amex or Citi points for ANA first class round-trip between Honolulu and Japan
- 85,000 Amex or Citi points for ANA first class round-trip between mainland US and Japan
If you aren’t sure whether to transfer American Express Membership Rewards points or Citi ThankYou Points to get enough Virgin Atlantic miles for an award, this is where TPG valuations can come in handy. Thanks to a broader set of valuable transfer partners, TPG’s most recent valuations peg Amex points at 2 cents per point and Citi points at just 1.7 cents per point.
However, your individual situation may mean that it’s better to transfer Amex MR points instead. Say you’re able to produce a ton of Amex points through the 5x points earning on airfare when booked directly with the airline or American Express Travel with the The Platinum Card® from American Express, or your small business maxes out the 2x earnings on everyday spending on the The Blue Business®️ Plus Credit Card from American Express (up to $50,000; then 1x). If you don’t have a way of earning a lot of Citi points, it’d make more sense to transfer Amex points instead.
This is a great deal that we definitely recommend taking advantage of while it lasts. Just make sure you transfer the points before midnight on June 22, 2019 in order for the 30% bonus to be honored.
