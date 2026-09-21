There's big news if you like to transfer credit card points to book award flights: Citi ThankYou Rewards just added Japan Airlines Mileage Bank as a transfer partner — and it's launching the partnership with an impressive 30% transfer bonus.

Japan Airlines is now a transfer partner from the Citi ThankYou program and cards such as the Citi Strata Elite℠ Card (see rates and fees) and Citi Strata Premier® Card (see rates and fees) at a 1:1 transfer ratio. Eligible Citi ThankYou cards without an annual fee can also transfer points to Japan Airlines, though at a lower 1:0.7 ratio.

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Not only that, but until Oct. 24, there's a 30% transfer bonus, which means that for every 1,000 transferred Citi points, you get 1,300 miles in the Japan Airlines Mileage Bank program. To test it out, I transferred 1,000 Citi points from my Citi Strata Elite, which converted to 1,300 JAL miles that posted immediately to my account.

Pair that with the Japan Airlines award chart, and that means that you can fly in lie-flat business class all the way from the U.S. to Japan from just 43,000 transferred Citi points (plus taxes and fees) if you find award availability at the 55,000-mile level.

CLINT HENDERSON/THE POINTS GUY

TPG tip: Look toward the very end of JAL's bookable schedule for some of the best chances of finding business-class award availability on its own flights.

Even if you aren't ready to transfer Citi points yet, consider opening a Japan Airlines Mileage Bank account now. JAL generally doesn't allow members to redeem miles for awards within 60 days of opening an account, so waiting until you find the perfect award could leave you unable to book it.

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You don't have to fly to Japan to get great value

Flights to or from Japan aren't the only way to use Japan Airlines Mileage Bank miles. Japan Airlines Mileage Bank miles can also be used to book flights on Oneworld partners such as American Airlines and British Airways, as well as nonalliance partners including Air France.

And this is where things get especially interesting. Depending on the award, booking a round trip can cost far fewer miles than simply doubling the one-way price.

For example, I found a British Airways business-class award from Houston to London Heathrow for 60,000 Japan Airlines miles, plus taxes and fees.

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If I booked that same trip as a round trip, it would not double the mileage price. Instead, the price would increase to 85,000 total miles (plus taxes and fees).

ERIC ROSEN/THE POINTS GUY

Those cash costs are admittedly steep, thanks largely to British Airways' carrier-imposed surcharges and the taxes and fees associated with departing the U.K. But the mileage price is remarkably low.

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With the current 30% transfer bonus, that amounts to just 66,000 transferred Citi ThankYou points (in addition to taxes and fees) for round-trip business-class travel to London and back.

In comparison, for those same flights, British Airways would charge 220,000 Avios and $1,176 in taxes and fees. So while taxes and fees are high on this example route, you get a sense of how favorable the mileage rates can be.

To give a final example for now, you can even use Japan Airlines miles to fly on American Airlines.

For example, you can fly from Houston to Dallas and back to Houston on American Airlines for 12,000 miles and $11.20 via JAL. That is fewer miles than American Airlines itself would want for those same flights.

Here's where it gets even stranger — and more wonderful. In this example, JAL charges the same 12,000 miles whether you book a one-way Houston-to-Dallas or a round-trip Houston-Dallas-Houston, thanks to the program's distance-based partner award pricing.

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And with the 30% transfer bonus, you could book those two American Airlines flights as one round-trip for a total of 10,000 transferred Citi points and $11.20.

Bottom line

The Japan Airlines Mileage Bank program has rapidly expanded its credit card transfer options, going from no major transferable currencies in 2024 to adding Bilt and Capital One in 2025. And now in 2026, it has those two, plus Rove and Citi ThankYou, marking a dramatic expansion of the program's transfer options.

Citi's 30% launch bonus makes this new partnership especially compelling right out of the gate. That said, I don't recommend transferring points speculatively, as not only do they expire after 36 months once transferred to JAL, but some awards are now much more competitive to find in JAL with all the new pathways to bring miles into the program.

But when you get a chance to play with the program — and expect more coverage here in the coming weeks — you may find that there are some excellent awards available within JAL when you can find the availability.

Related: All about the Citi Strata Elite credit card