If you're a Citi cardholder, you may have taken advantage of the ability to share Citi ThankYou Rewards points with other members to unlock larger rewards like flights and hotel stays — a feature that has long set Citi apart from competitors.

That benefit is going away. Beginning May 17, Citi will eliminate its Points Sharing feature.

Here's what you need to know.

Citi to end ability to share points in May 2026

Citi will discontinue Points Sharing as a ThankYou Rewards redemption option for all credit cards that earn ThankYou Rewards points starting May 17.

This change applies to Citi's entire ThankYou Rewards ecosystem, regardless of which eligible credit card you hold.

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Cardmembers will be notified of the change on upcoming billing statements. Until then, points can still be shared between accounts, with May 16 marking the final day to send or receive points.

Part of what made this feature valuable was its flexibility. Citi allowed cardmembers to share points with anyone, without requiring them to be in the same household — unlike competitors such as Chase. These points can be redeemed for travel, cash back and gift cards or transferred to airline and hotel partners, making it easier to combine rewards for larger redemptions.

While shared points expire after 90 days, many cardmembers used the feature strategically to quickly pool and redeem rewards.

What's changing (and what's not)

After May 17, cardmembers will no longer be able to send ThankYou Rewards points to or receive ThankYou Rewards points from other accounts.

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However, Citi confirmed that pooling points across your own accounts will not be affected. Cardmembers can still combine points earned from multiple Citi cards into a single ThankYou Rewards account.

What this means for cardmembers

The removal of points sharing eliminates a valuable layer of flexibility within the ThankYou Rewards program.

Once the feature is discontinued, cardmembers will no longer be able to combine points with friends, family members or travel partners — limiting how rewards can be used across accounts. For those who relied on shared points to book trips or access certain redemption options, this change may require a shift in strategy.

Going forward, maximizing Citi points will depend more heavily on how points are earned and managed within a single account.

Bottom line

Citi's decision to do away with its Points Sharing feature is a clear loss for cardmembers who relied on the feature to combine rewards across accounts. While you'll still be able to pool points within your own accounts, transferring points to others will no longer be an option after May 16.

If you're planning to share points with another cardmember, you'll need to act before the deadline.

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