If you have a Citi Strata Elite℠ Card (see rates and fees), we have good news for you.

Citi and Mastercard are expanding The Curated Table, an exclusive dining and lifestyle event series for Strata Elite cardholders. After debuting with two events last year, the program is growing to three experiences in 2026 centered around fashion, motorsports, art and fine dining.

Last year, Strata Elite cardholders got access to Curated Table experiences with Niall Horan and Chef Esther Choi during the Ryder Cup and an Art Basel event with J Balvin and Food Network Chef Adrienne Calvo at the Versace Mansion.

Here's what eligible cardholders can expect this fall.

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Citi Curated Table series coming to New York, Austin and Miami in 2026

Tickets for each event start at $100 for eligible Strata Elite cardholders, with a limited number of premium packages also available.

The Curated Table experiences this year are:

Fashion event on September 9 in New York City : This fashion-focused event will feature "immersive ateliers," a Christian Siriano runway show and a culinary program led by Michael and Bryan Voltaggio.

: This fashion-focused event will feature "immersive ateliers," a Christian Siriano runway show and a culinary program led by Michael and Bryan Voltaggio. Motorsport event on October 21 in Austin, Texas : The McLaren Mastercard Formula 1® Team will be featured during Austin's F1 weekend. Top-tier dining and a "special driver appearance" are also on the agenda.

: The McLaren Mastercard Formula 1® Team will be featured during Austin's F1 weekend. Top-tier dining and a "special driver appearance" are also on the agenda. Art event on December 2 in Miami, Florida: Citi will host a Curated Table event in Miami for the second year in a row ahead of Art Basel. This experience will feature a "renowned artist" while mixing dining, music and art.

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"The Curated Table supports Citi's broader lifestyle platform by connecting the card's rewards and benefits with exclusive experiences that reflect customer interests," said Prashant Sharma, Head of Rewards Cards & Loyalty at Citi. "Our strategy focuses on creating consistent value across the customer relationship. Cardmembers can earn rewards through their everyday spending, use benefits across travel and dining, and participate in experiences that strengthen their connection to Citi over time."

Related: Citi expands premium dining series with The Supper Club for Strata Elite Card holders



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Who can attend Citi Curated Table events?

Eligible Citi Strata Elite cardholders can purchase tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.

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Tickets start at $100, though a limited number of premium packages are also available for select events.

We'd recommend securing your access before spots fill up, as availability is limited.

Related: What is Citi Entertainment? Get access to concert presale tickets, VIP events and more

Bottom line

Citi is expanding The Curated Table with three new events this fall, giving Strata Elite cardholders more opportunities to take advantage of one of the card's premium lifestyle benefits.

This year's lineup spans fashion, motorsports and art, pairing exclusive experiences with dining programs designed specifically for cardmembers.

If one of the events interests you, it's worth reserving your spot early since tickets start at $100 and availability is limited.

To learn more, read our full review of the Citi Strata Elite.

Apply here: Citi Strata Elite Card