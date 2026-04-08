A unique experience-based benefit is expanding for those who have the Citi Strata Elite℠ Card (see rates and fees).

The Supper Club Dining Series, a hosted culinary event exclusively for Strata Elite Card holders, will expand its curated offerings to five more cities across the U.S. this year. If you have a Strata Elite Card, you can purchase tickets on a first-come, first-served basis to one of these truly one-of-a-kind dining events.

Here's what you need to know.

New Supper Club events coming soon

Here's a list of the upcoming Supper Club Dining Series experiences for Strata Elite Card holders to choose from:

April 8 : Fooq's in Miami (sold out)

: Fooq's in Miami (sold out) May 14 : Mother Wolf in Los Angeles

: Mother Wolf in Los Angeles July 9: LDV at The Maidstone in the Hamptons, New York

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Additional experiences are expected in Chicago in September and in San Francisco in November, with more details for both to come.

These follow four sold-out Supper Club events Citi has already hosted at Craig's in Los Angeles, The Corner Store and Cafe Carmellini in New York and Mister Charles in Dallas.

For more information about these experiences, head to The Supper Club Dining Series website.

The Strata Elite charges an annual fee of $595. For dining rewards, cardholders earn 6 Citi ThankYou Rewards points per dollar spent at restaurants (including delivery) on CitiNights℠ purchases made Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. EDT. All other dining purchases earn 3 points per dollar spent.

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Related: Is the Citi Strata Elite worth the annual fee?



What to know about The Supper Club

A members-only community "dedicated to the art of the dinner party," The Supper Club has partnered with Citi to craft hosted premium culinary events across the U.S. for Strata Elite Card holders who purchase tickets ahead of time.

The Supper Club and Citi collaborate to select chefs and restaurants that blend "fine dining, culture and community." Attendees can expect to enjoy top-tier restaurants, hand-selected exclusive menus from the country's top chefs and other fine dining luxuries.

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The series began last October.

"We built the Citi Strata Elite Card with an understanding that dining sits at the center of how cardmembers travel, socialize and discover culture," Courtney Joseph, Citi's head of rewards for U.S. consumer cards, said in a press release. "Our collaboration with The Supper Club enables us to offer our cardmembers access to some of the top restaurants in the country and deepen their loyalty with our brand."

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Supper Club events can accommodate dietary restrictions (such as gluten-free and vegan diets), as well as food allergies.

Current events cost $100 per person. Tickets are available on The Supper Club Dining Series website.

Related: How credit card issuers classify travel and dining purchases

Bottom line

Loyalty programs are continuing to dive into the event space, as Citi's latest culinary endeavor with The Supper Club shows.

Just remember, these culinary experiences are limited to Strata Elite Card holders, so you'll need the card and to pay the ticket price to secure your spot at one of these events.

With five more events scheduled for 2026, we could continue to see even more event-focused benefits and curated experiences in the coming months.

To learn more, read our full review of the Citi Strata Elite.

Apply here: Citi Strata Elite Card