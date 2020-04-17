Earning another AAdvantage card sign-up bonus: What you need to know
In its elite status extension announcement, American Airlines had a particularly interesting proposition to entice spending on their cobranded credit cards: Miles earned via credit card spending would count towards Million Miler status. Whether you’re going all-in to attain Million Miler status by spending your way there, or simply considering adding another American Airlines card to your arsenal, there are important restrictions to be aware of.
Each card issuer has its own set of restrictions when it comes to application approvals and welcome bonus eligibility. They include the number of cards you can apply for, the timing of applications, and how often you can earn a welcome bonus. Let’s take a closer look at the AAdvantage cobranded cards and some of your options to ensure you’re eligible for another sign-up bonus.
In This Post
AAdvantage cards
There are six AAdvantage credit cards currently available to new applicants – four are issued by Citi and two by Barclays.
|Credit card
|Welcome bonus
|Annual fee
|Welcome bonus value
(based on TPG Valuations)
|American Airlines AAdvantage MileUp℠ Card
|10,000 miles and a $50 statement credit after you spend $500 on purchases in the first three months of account opening
|$0
|$140
|AAdvantage Aviator Red World Elite Mastercard
|60,000 miles after you make a purchase and pay the annual fee within the first 90 days of card opening
|$99
|$840
|Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite™ Mastercard®
|60,000 miles after you spend $2,500 on purchases in the first three months of account opening
|$99
|$840
|AAdvantage Aviator Business Mastercard
|65,000 miles after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days, and an additional 10,000 miles when an employee card is used for a purchase
|$95
|$1,050 (including the additional 10,000 miles)
|CitiBusiness® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Mastercard®
|70,000 miles after you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first four months of account opening
|$99 (waived the first 12 months)
|$980
|Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite™ Mastercard®
|50,000 miles after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening
|$450
|$700
Citi/AAdvantage card application restrictions
When it comes to earning sign-up bonuses on the AAdvantage cards, it’s important to know that Citi changed the rules in 2019. If you’ve earned an AAdvantage bonus on a specific Citi/AAdvantage card, you won’t be eligible to earn the bonus again for another 48 months.
Here is the fine print under the card application link for the Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite™ Mastercard®:
American Airlines AAdvantage® bonus miles are not available if you have received a new account bonus for a Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive account in the past 48 months.
The terms apply for each individual card, as opposed to the entire Citi/AAdvantage card family. That means if you applied for a Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite™ Mastercard® recently, you do not need to wait 48 months to apply for a Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite™ Mastercard®.
An important distinction that you should be aware of is the 48-month waiting period starts when you “receive a new account bonus” from that specific Citi/AAdvantage card. That is not the same as when you were “approved for the card,” “received the card,” “activated a card” and other common phrases you might see from an issuer. In this case, semantics matter because the bonus that posts to your AAdvantage account may post several months after you were actually approved for the card itself.
Barclays AAdvantage Aviator card application restrictions
Barclays is a bit more vague than Citi when it comes to sign-up bonus restrictions on the AAdvantage cards. Based on our data points, if you’ve close a card, you generally have to wait six months to be eligible for the welcome offer again. However, some application pages, like the one on the AAdvantage Aviator Red World Elite Mastercard, state the following:
“You may not be eligible for this offer if you currently have or previously had an account with us in this program.”
In this case, the “may not” in this sentence means there is the potential that you could be approved for a new card as a previous cardholder, meet the minimum spending requirement and still miss out on the sign-up bonus. Again, your mileage may vary, particularly with Barclays.
Bottom line
Citi and Barclays both have distinct rules when it comes to application approvals and sign-up bonus eligibility for the AAdvantage credit cards. While Citi is less vague with its restrictions, it also has a lengthy waiting period of at least 48 months before being able to receive another welcome bonus. Barclays’ rules are a lot more subjective, giving the company more power to deny a bonus should it consider your application unworthy.
In any case, if you’re approved and eligible for a welcome bonus, make sure you are able to complete minimum spending requirements within the time period allotted.
Whether you’re looking to spend your way to Million Miler status, or just want to add another American AAdvantage card to your wallet for daily spending, keep these rules top-of-mind. You don’t want to waste a hard pull on your credit or have the unpleasant surprise of being denied a welcome bonus after meeting a card’s spending requirement.
