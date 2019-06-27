This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Citi has a variety of credit card options for frequent American Airlines flyers looking to boost their AAdvantage miles balances and enjoy some perks when traveling on the airline. These card options range from no annual fee to $450 a year. Those who want a card with a few more benefits than the no annual fee American Airlines MileUp Card but don’t want to pay $450 for the top-of-the-line Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard have two options currently available, one personal and one business.
The personal Citi AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard is currently offering a sign-up bonus of 50,000 miles after you spend $2,500 in the first 3 months of account opening. The card has a $99 annual fee that’s waived for the first 12 months, and no foreign transaction fees.
Meanwhile, the CitiBusiness AAdvantage Platinum Select World Mastercard currently offers 60,000 miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases in the first 3 months of account opening. Like the personal Citi AA Platinum, this card has a $99 annual fee that’s waived for the first 12 months, and no foreign transaction fees.
We’ve seen higher offers on these cards in the past, but based on TPG’s valuations — which peg American AAdvantage miles at 1.4 cents apiece — the 50,000-mile bonus on the Citi AAdvantage Platinum is worth $700, and the 60,000-mile bonus on the CitiBusiness AAdvantage Platinum is worth $840.
Make sure to note the restrictions on the sign-up bonus. You won’t be able to earn the sign-up bonus on the personal version of the card if you have opened or closed “any Citi / AAdvantage card (other than a MileUp or CitiBusiness / AAdvantage card)” in the past 24 months. The restrictions on the business version of the card prevent those that “have had any CitiBusiness / AAdvantage card opened or closed in the past 24 months” from earning the bonus.
Why You Might Want the Personal Citi AA Platinum Card
If you haven’t considered the personal Citi AAdvantage Platinum Select lately, you might be surprised by the improvements it received in 2018. The card now offers 2 miles per dollar spent on restaurants and 2 miles per dollar spent at gas stations. You’ll also continue to earn 2x miles on American Airlines purchases and 1x on all other purchases.
Another relatively new feature of the personal card is the ability to earn a $125 flight discount after spending $20,000 on it in your cardmember year and renewing the card for another year. In addition to the new 2x categories and the $125 flight discount, you’ll get these benefits with the personal card:
- Preferred Boarding for up to four customers traveling on your same reservation.
- First Checked Bag Free on domestic itineraries for you and up to four traveling companions on the same reservation.
- Access to Reduced Mileage Awards each quarter, which offer discounts of up to 7,500 miles round-trip on award tickets to or from the selected airports listed in each quarter’s promotion.
- 25% Off Eligible Inflight Purchases including food and beverages paid for with the card.
The personal card currently comes with a number of useful travel and purchase benefits, including Trip Cancellation and Interruption coverage, Baggage Delay protection, secondary car rental insurance, purchase protection, extended warranty and Citi’s vaunted Price Rewind protection. However, it’s important to note that most of these coverages will be discontinued after September 22, 2019 — with no extension for new cardholders — so don’t count on having them for long.
Is the CitiBusiness AAdvantage Right for Your Business?
The CitiBusiness AAdvantage Platinum Select also has spending bonus categories beyond American Airlines. In addition to getting 2 miles per dollar spent on American Airlines purchases, you’ll earn 2 miles per dollar spent on purchases at telecommunications merchants, car rental merchants, gas stations and cable and satellite providers. Another positive change is that business cardholders now save 25% off inflight Wi-Fi purchases on American Airlines.
If you put $30,000 in spending on the card in a cardmember year, you’ll be rewarded with a companion certificate — allowing you to add a companion to a flight for $99 plus taxes/fees (upon account renewal and account must remain open 45 days after anniversary date). The business card also offers the same first checked bag free and preferred boarding benefits as the personal card, and there’s no foreign transaction fees on either card.
While American Airlines has made it more frustrating to use miles on its own flights, redeeming AAdvantage miles for partner awards is still a terrific deal — especially on trips to Asia with top-notch airlines like Japan Airlines and Cathay Pacific.
If you want to maximize your sign-up bonuses, you might want to hold off on applying and wait to see if a higher bonus comes back down the line. But the current offers are still relatively decent. So, if you fly regularly on American Airlines — or if the sweet spots in the AAdvantage program align with your travel goals — this could be the time to pick up one or more of these American Airlines credit cards:
- Citi AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard: 50,000 miles after you spend $2,500 in the first 3 months
- CitiBusiness AAdvantage Platinum Select World Mastercard: 60,000 miles after you spend $3,000 in the first 3 months
