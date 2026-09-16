The Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees) is celebrating its 10th birthday — and it's doing so by handing out presents to cardholders.

Those include a grand prize of a staggering 5.5 million Chase Ultimate Rewards points for one lucky cardholder, a bundle of limited-time travel offers and an increased monthly DoorDash credit that begins Oct. 1.

Here's what Sapphire Reserve cardholders need to know about the increased DoorDash credit, new limited-time travel credits and the massive points giveaway.

Related: I kept the receipts: Here's how much the Sapphire Reserve was actually worth to me this year



Increased monthly DoorDash credit on the Sapphire Reserve

Currently, the Sapphire Reserve provides complimentary DoorDash DashPass* ($120 annual value), two $10 monthly DoorDash promos that can be used on grocery or retail DoorDash orders (but not traditional restaurant orders) and a $5 monthly DoorDash credit that can be used on eligible restaurant orders.

Beginning Oct. 1, the Sapphire Reserve will increase the current $5 monthly credit to a $15 monthly credit that is eligible for use on all DoorDash orders, including restaurant orders. That will be offered in addition to the existing DoorDash-related benefits.

That means eligible Sapphire Reserve DoorDash DashPass members can receive up to $35 in DoorDash value each month.

*Must activate membership by Dec. 31, 2027

DOORDASH

The more flexible $15 monthly DoorDash credit on the Sapphire Reserve is now quite similar to the up to $15 monthly (up to $35 in December) Uber Cash benefit on the American Express Platinum Card®, valid on Uber rides and Uber Eats orders in the U.S. (Note: Uber Cash will only be deposited into one Uber account when you add the Amex Platinum as a payment method and redeem with any Amex card.)

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Assuming you are as likely to use the increased credit as I am, this increases the value of the credits on this card by a full $120 a year, which is not insignificant.

Related: Monthly checklist: Credit card perks and benefits you should be using in September

New one-time travel credits on the Sapphire Reserve

In addition to the increased DoorDash credit, Chase is rolling out five limited-time travel offers to celebrate the Sapphire Reserve's 10th anniversary.

Activation is required, and cardholders must complete payment by the applicable deadline to receive the offer.

Brand Spending requirement Offer Deadline IHG Hotels & Resorts stay At least $500 $125 credit back Oct. 16 Miraval and Alila stay At least $1,000 $250 credit back Dec. 14 JSX semiprivate flight At least $200 $200 credit back Dec. 14 Sixt car rental At least $500 $125 credit back Dec. 14 Wander vacation home rental At least $1,500 $350 credit back Dec. 14

The IHG offer applies to eligible U.S. stays, while the Miraval and Alila offer applies to eligible U.S. stays at participating World of Hyatt properties. You must have been a cardmember prior to Aug. 25, 2026 for the Sixt car rental offer.

Onboard JSX's ATR 42. EDWARD RUSSELL FOR THE POINTS GUY

The terms also indicate that each of these requires payment directly with the retailer and isn't valid with bookings made via Chase Travel℠.

That distinction is especially important with IHG. Sapphire Reserve cardholders already have access to a separate one-time $250 hotel statement credit through the end of 2026 for eligible prepaid hotel stays with select brands, including IHG, booked through Chase Travel.

Since the new 10th-anniversary IHG offer requires booking directly with IHG, it appears you wouldn't be able to stack the two credits for the same stay under the terms.

Related: Chase Sapphire Reserve statement credits: What they are and how to use them

Enter to win up to 5.5 million Ultimate Rewards points

Last but not least — especially if you win — is a contest that will award nine finalists 500,000 Chase points and one grand-prize winner 5.5 million Chase Ultimate Rewards points.

To enter, cardmembers can post about their favorite trip since 2016 (the year the Sapphire Reserve launched) for a chance to recreate it with the Chase Sapphire Reserve. Ten finalists will advance to a public voting phase, with the grand-prize winner taking home 5.5 million points.

Based on TPG's September 2026 valuations, 5.5 million Ultimate Rewards points would be worth an impressive $112,750, while 500,000 points would be worth a still-outstanding $10,250.

SUMMER HULL/THE POINTS GUY

The full contest rules and details can be found here.

Bottom line

The Sapphire Reserve was an absolute game changer when it sprang onto the rewards scene in 2016, and Chase is marking its 10th anniversary with several new ways for cardholders to get additional value.

The limited-time travel offers could provide meaningful savings for cardholders who already have eligible purchases planned, while the winners of 500,000 to 5.5 million points are obviously sure to be thrilled.

But the expansion of the DoorDash credit is especially good news, as that perk will stick around even after the card's birthday candles are blown out.

To learn more, read our full review of the Chase Sapphire Reserve.

Apply here: Chase Sapphire Reserve