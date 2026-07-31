Over the last few years, Chase has steadily expanded its Sapphire Lounge network, opening new locations and enlarging existing lounges across the country.

These aren't just run-of-the-mill airport lounges; they're genuinely enjoyable places to spend time before a flight. Inside, you'll find high-quality food and drinks, while some locations also offer amenities like facials and whiskey bars.

As the network has grown — and more travelers have discovered how good these lounges are — demand has naturally increased.

Now, Chase is making two notable changes to Sapphire Lounge access.

Effective Aug. 15, Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club locations will no longer participate in the Priority Pass or LoungeKey networks. At the same time, eligible Chase cardholders with connecting itineraries will get more time to enjoy the lounges before their next flight.

Here's what travelers need to know.

Priority Pass and LoungeKey members will lose access

These changes will likely be welcome news for many Chase cardholders but disappointing for travelers who have relied on Priority Pass for an annual Sapphire Lounge visit.

Until now, Priority Pass members and LoungeKey cardholders could visit a Chase Sapphire Lounge once per calendar year, subject to availability, with additional visits available for a discounted $75 fee.

That benefit was relatively unique because it gave travelers without an eligible Chase card a way to experience a Sapphire Lounge.

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Chase Sapphire Lounge in Las Vegas. SUMMER HULL/THE POINTS GUY

Effective Aug. 15, 2026, travelers will no longer be able to access the lounges through either program, ending both the annual complimentary visit and discounted paid-entry option.

Priority Pass members will still have access to more than 1,900 lounges and travel experiences worldwide, including dozens of alternatives at the airports where Chase Sapphire Lounges are located.

Related: How to enroll in Priority Pass with eligible credit cards

Nothing changes for eligible Chase cardholders

The good news for Chase cardholders is that — aside from potentially reduced entry lines — nothing is changing. Eligible Chase cardmembers will continue to receive unlimited complimentary access to Chase Sapphire Lounges.

Eligible cards include:

The information for the J.P. Morgan Reserve card and the Ritz-Carlton card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

SUMMER HULL/THE POINTS GUY

Chase also confirmed that the complimentary Priority Pass Select membership for eligible cardholders is not changing.

Nor is Chase changing its guest policy, which remains one of the most generous among premium card issuers.

For those not familiar, eligible Chase cardholders can continue bringing up to two complimentary guests per visit, along with children under 2. Additional guests remain $27 each.

Related: Best airport lounge access credit cards: 4 picks for frequent flyers

Chase is extending lounge access for connecting flights

Chase also announced another positive change.

Beginning Aug. 15, eligible cardmembers traveling on an itinerary with a connection can access a Sapphire Lounge up to five hours before their scheduled connecting flight, an increase from the current three-hour limit.

There is no change for travelers on nonstop itineraries or before the first flight of a trip, when access remains available up to three hours before departure.

For anyone with a long layover, however, the extra two hours should make it easier to relax, eat or get some work done before boarding their next flight.

Related: Is the Chase Sapphire Reserve worth the annual fee?

Bottom line

Building airport lounges that travelers actually want to visit is only half the challenge. Card issuers also have to make sure there's enough room for the premium cardmembers paying hundreds of dollars each year to carry the cards that convey lounge access.

That's why we've increasingly seen issuers adjust their lounge access policies as their networks mature.

While the loss of Priority Pass access will disappoint some travelers, the changes should ultimately benefit Chase's core cardholders by helping preserve lounge access and reducing crowding.

The expanded five-hour access window for connecting flights is another welcome enhancement for frequent travelers with eligible Chase cards.

If you still have access to a Sapphire Lounge through Priority Pass and have been saving your annual visit for a special occasion, consider using it before Aug. 15 while you still can.

Related: 7 credit cards that offer lounge access to authorized users