If you hold the Chase Air Canada Aeroplan® Credit Card in your wallet — or have been thinking about adding it — there is big news.

The card has undergone a major refresh, including a new name, new benefits and updated earning rates.

The biggest change is arguably automatic Aeroplan 25K Status every year with no spending requirement. Cardmembers can now also save 15% when redeeming Aeroplan points for eligible Air Canada flights and receive up to $100 in annual statement credits for Air Canada purchases.

Those benefits come with a significantly higher annual fee, however, as well as changes to some of the card's existing earning rates and benefits.

Here's what you need to know about the refreshed Chase Air Canada Aeroplan card.

What's changing with the Air Canada Aeroplan Card?

The refreshed card is now live for both new and existing cardmembers, bringing a new name, a higher annual fee, new travel benefits and updated earning rates.

The Chase Aeroplan Card is now the Chase Air Canada Aeroplan Credit Card, and its annual fee has jumped from $95 to $195 — an increase of roughly 105%.

THE POINTS GUY

Here's how the refreshed card compares with the previous version:

Feature Previous version New version NEW: Air Canada award discount None 15% off eligible Air Canada flight redemptions booked with Aeroplan points NEW: Air Canada statement credit None Up to $100 annually (up to two $50 credits biannually) NEW: Fourth day free car rental None Fourth day free at 11,000+ car rental locations worldwide when booking four days in one reservation with Aeroplan points UPDATED: Annual fee $95 $195 UPDATED: Aeroplan 25K status for new cardmembers Aeroplan 25K Status for the rest of the calendar year, plus the entire following calendar year Automatic 25k Status every year with no spending requirement UPDATED: Maintaining 25K status $15,000 in account spend during a calendar year No spending requirement Earn 35K status After $75,000 in account spend during a calendar year No change Status Qualifying Credits (SQC) Up to 25,000 SQC per calendar year No change Hotel fourth night free One extra night free when you redeem 3 nights with Aeroplan points in one reservation No change

Current Air Canada Aeroplan Card welcome offer

New Chase Air Canada Aeroplan cardmembers can earn up to 115,000 bonus Aeroplan points: 75,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening, plus an additional 40,000 bonus points after spending $20,000 on purchases in the first 12 months from account opening.

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According to TPG's September 2026 valuations, Aeroplan points are worth 1.5 cents apiece, making the full offer worth $1,725.

This is the highest welcome offer we've seen on the card, so if you've been considering applying, now is a great time to do so.

Related: The ultimate guide to Air Canada's Aeroplan program

Get automatic Aeroplan 25K Status

One of the biggest upgrades to the card is automatic Aeroplan 25K Status every year with no spending requirement. Previously, new cardmembers received 25K status for the remainder of the calendar year and the following year, and had to spend $15,000 on the card in a calendar year to maintain it.

AIR CANADA

25K is the airline's entry-level status tier and comes with valuable day-of travel perks, including priority check-in, zone 2 priority boarding and two complimentary checked bags when flying with Air Canada.

Cardmembers can also still earn Aeroplan 35K Status after spending $75,000 on the card in a calendar year.

Related: How to earn last-minute airline elite status — and whether or not it's worth it

Annual fee is increasing, but with a new way to offset the cost

The card's annual fee is increasing by $100, but the refresh also adds a new benefit that can offset the entire increase.

Cardmembers can receive up to $100 in annual Air Canada statement credits, split into two up to $50 biannual credits. For the remainder of 2026, cardmembers will receive one up to $50 credit. Beginning in 2027, the credits will be available as $50 from January through June and another $50 from July through December.

If you regularly make eligible Air Canada purchases, using the full $100 credit effectively brings the annual fee down to $95.

Existing cardmembers also have some additional time before that higher fee kicks in: They won't begin seeing the new $195 annual fee until Dec. 1, based on their card renewal date.

Related: How to decide if a credit card's annual fee is worth paying

Save 15% when redeeming Aeroplan points for Air Canada flights

The other major new benefit is a 15% discount on eligible Air Canada redemptions booked with Aeroplan points.

The discount applies to one-way itineraries that include at least one Air Canada-operated flight. So, for example, a one-way itinerary that includes both an Air Canada flight and a partner-operated connecting flight can still qualify for the 15% discount.

Air Canada Boeing 737 MAX 8. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

The discount also stacks with Priority Rewards, potentially making it even more valuable for Aeroplan members who regularly redeem points for Air Canada flights.

Related: Why international travelers should consider Air Canada and the Chase Aeroplan Card

Earning rates improve on travel and gas, but drop on dining and groceries

The refresh also changes the card's earning structure.

The biggest improvement is in general travel purchases, which increase from 1 point per dollar spent to 3 points per dollar spent. Gas station purchases also increase from 1 point per dollar spent to 2 points per dollar spent.

Air Canada purchases continue to earn 3 points per dollar spent from the card, but eligible flights can effectively earn up to 5 points per dollar spent for Aeroplan 25K Status members, thanks to 2 additional points per dollar spent from Air Canada.

Meanwhile, dining and grocery purchases will continue to earn 3 points per dollar spent through the end of 2026. Starting Jan. 1, 2027, those categories will earn 2 points per dollar spent.

Here's how the earning rates compare:

Bonus category Previous version Refreshed version Air Canada purchases 3 points per dollar spent Up to 5 points per dollar spent Travel purchases 1 point per dollar spent 3 points per dollar spent Dining 3 points per dollar spent 2 points per dollar spent* Grocery stores 3 points per dollar spent 2 points per dollar spent* Gas stations 1 point per dollar spent 2 points per dollar spent All other purchases 1 point per dollar spent 1 point per dollar spent

*Starting Jan. 1, 2027

Overall, the changes make the card more rewarding for travel and gas purchases but less rewarding for dining and groceries. Someone who primarily used the card for those everyday categories will earn fewer Aeroplan points than before.

Related: How to earn Air Canada Aeroplan points

Other benefits are changing

Starting in January 2027, cardmembers will get a fourth day free at more than 11,000 participating car rental locations worldwide when booking a four-day rental in a single reservation with Aeroplan points.

The card's existing fourth-night-free hotel benefit is also sticking around, allowing cardmembers to redeem Aeroplan points for three consecutive hotel nights in the same booking and receive the fourth night free.

However, not every existing benefit will survive the refresh.

Cardmembers can continue to use the following benefits through Dec. 31, 2026, before they're discontinued:

Monthly spending bonus: Earn 500 bonus Aeroplan points for every $2,000 spent on the card in a calendar month, up to 1,500 bonus points per month.

Earn 500 bonus Aeroplan points for every $2,000 spent on the card in a calendar month, up to 1,500 bonus points per month. 10% Chase Ultimate Rewards transfer bonus: Receive a 10% bonus when transferring 50,000 or more Ultimate Rewards points to Aeroplan, up to a maximum of 25,000 points per calendar year.

All other existing card benefits will remain the same.

Related: Chase Aeroplan Credit Card review: A compelling and valuable airline card

Who should get the Air Canada Aeroplan Card?

The card can make sense if you:

Fly with Air Canada and value the Aeroplan 25K status

Frequently redeem Aeroplan points for Air Canada-operated flights

Can use the full $100 in annual Air Canada statement credits

Regularly spend on travel and can benefit from the new travel earning rate

SDI PRODUCTIONS/GETTY IMAGES

It makes less sense if you:

Rarely fly Air Canada or redeem Aeroplan points

Won't use the new Air Canada statement credit

Don't value Aeroplan elite status

Related: Airline credit cards vs. travel credit cards: Which are best?

Bottom line

The refreshed Chase Air Canada Aeroplan Card is more expensive, but frequent Air Canada flyers may find plenty of value in the new benefits.

Automatic Aeroplan 25K Status, 15% savings on eligible Air Canada award redemptions and up to $100 in annual Air Canada statement credits make the card more compelling for those who regularly fly with the airline.

Keep in mind that dining and grocery earning rates will drop in 2027, and some existing benefits are going away.

Ultimately, whether the higher $195 annual fee is worth it will depend on how much value you can get from the card's new Air Canada-specific perks.