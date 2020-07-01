Is cruising done until 2021? This cruise line thinks so
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
It’s official: Cruising is canceled for 2020.
Well, at least for one line.
Greece-based Celestyal Cruises on Tuesday became the first significant cruise operator to cancel all remaining sailings for the year. It said it wouldn’t resume service until March 6, 2021.
For more cruise news, reviews and tips, sign up for TPG’s new cruise newsletter.
The two-ship line, which specializes in Eastern Mediterranean voyages, is making the move in the wake of signals from European Union officials that American travelers may not be able to enter Europe for many months.
Celestyal relies on a significant number of Americans and other international travelers to fill its ships.
“We were optimistic that we would be able to resume our cruise operations later this summer,” Leslie Peden, Celestyal’s chief commercial officer, said in a statement. “However, given the prevailing uncertainty regarding travel restrictions through the balance of our operating season from our largest international source markets, coupled with the continuing discussions at the European Union level regarding the enhanced health protocols that will apply to EU cruise operations, we made the difficult but prudent decision to postpone resuming cruise operations until the scheduled start of our normal spring season next year.”
Related: How to book a cruise with points and miles
Celestyal’s announcement came the same day the European Union confirmed that American travelers would be banned from Europe until further notice due to the high number of coronavirus cases in the United States.
Celestyal normally only operates trips from March through December. Until Tuesday, it only had canceled sailings through July 30.
Like many lines, Celestyal until now had been canceling cruises in waves, a few weeks at a time. But Tuesday’s announcement marked a significant shift in strategy. In one fell swoop, the line pushed back its return date by seven months.
Related: When will cruising resume? A line-by-line guide
“We felt that as a company, we have already put our travel partners and guests through enough date changes on when cruising could return safely,” Peden said.
“We will now shift our full attention to developing both 2021 and 2022 business where we are already seeing encouraging signs of pent-up demand,” she added.
Celestyal’s announcement comes as a few small cruise ships — mostly river ships — begin to resume operations in Europe. But the cruise vessels restarting trips in Europe are catering to local travelers who, in many cases, can drive to the ships. The sailings aren’t accessible to Americans and many other international travelers.
The ships restarting service also are limited in where they can go due to port restrictions. On Friday, Norwegian expedition cruise company Hurtigruten began 14-day sailings to Norway out of Hamburg, Germany, that — for now, at least — won’t include a single port call. The trips are aimed at local German travelers who can reach Hamburg easily by car or train.
Cruising in Europe for Europeans only is resuming earlier than cruising in North America and some other regions due to Europe’s success in reducing coronavirus case counts. Germany on Tuesday recorded just 498 cases of coronavirus. The United States recorded nearly 50,000 cases.
No cruise vessels have resumed operations in North America.
Celestyal’s extended cancellations point to the difficulty that many lines that rely on international travelers will have in restarting operations in the coming months if barriers to international travel remain.
Many of the world’s biggest cruise brands including Royal Caribbean, Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises and Holland America have canceled all or most sailings into September or October. But that doesn’t mean these lines will restart operations in the fall.
Executives at several of the biggest cruise companies have told TPG in recent weeks that a restart to cruising will depend on the course of the coronavirus pandemic.
Exclusive: Carnival Corp. CEO shares thoughts on the future of cruising
While Celeystal is the first significant line to cancel all sailings into 2021, several other brands have canceled trips on at least a few ships into next year.
Most notably, Windstar Cruises has canceled sailings on three of its six vessels into 2021. One of the line’s three sailing ships, Wind Star, isn’t scheduled to return to service until January. Two of Windstar’s three motor ships — Star Legend and Star Pride — are slated to restart operations in March and July 2021, respectively.
Celestyal is offering passengers on the canceled sailings the choice of a full refund or a credit for a future cruise in the amount of 120% of what they paid. Credits must be redeemed by Dec. 31, 2021 for a sailing departing before the end of 2022.
Related: Why you shouldn’t take a voucher for a canceled cruise
Additional resources for cruisers during the coronavirus outbreak:
- When will cruising resume? A line-by-line guide
- Why you shouldn’t expect bargain-basement cruise deals anytime soon
- How to cancel or postpone a cruise due to coronavirus
- Expecting a refund for a canceled cruise? Here’s how long it will take
- Some of the year’s hottest new ships could be delayed
- Stream these 13 movies, television shows to get your cruise ship fix
Feature image courtesy of Celestyal Cruises.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.