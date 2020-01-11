Cathay Pacific trims NYC schedule, cuts capacity to San Francisco and D.C.
Cathay Pacific Airways is cutting capacity to the U.S. this winter, with New York, San Francisco and Washington all seeing reductions.
The Oneworld alliance carrier will cut flights between its Hong Kong (HKG) base and New York John F. Kennedy by more than half, dropping to 12 weekly flights on Oct. 25, according to Cirium schedules. Its current schedule of 25 weekly flights — or an average of more than three a day — operates through Oct. 24.
In addition, Cathay Pacific will reduce capacity to San Francisco (SFO) and Washington Dulles (IAD) by shifting to smaller aircraft on both routes. One of the airline’s three daily flights to San Francisco will shift to an Airbus A350-900 with 280 seats from a Boeing 777-300ER with up to 294 seats, Cirium shows. Its four weekly Dulles flights will shift to an A350-900 from an A350-1000 with 334 seats.
The New York reductions were first reported by One Mile At A Time.
Cathay Pacific’s capacity reductions are just its latest response to a drop in demand to Hong Kong since protests began last year. In November, Reuters reported that the airline would cut capacity by 1.4% in 2020 rather than a previously planned 3.1% increase.
That disclosure followed the September news that the airline would end its long-standing fifth-freedom flight between New York JFK and Vancouver (YVR) enroute to Hong Kong this March.
Another change: Cathay Pacific will fly A350 to Chicago, eliminating first class on that route
Cathay Pacific’s latest U.S. capacity update represents a 14% drop in weekly seats, Cirium data shows.
The carrier was not immediately available for comment on the New York, San Francisco and Washington changes.
Featured image by Vivek Prakash/Bloomberg via Getty Images.
