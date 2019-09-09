This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Cathay Pacific will end its nonstop service between Vancouver and New York JFK, ending a “fifth-freedom” route that it has operated since 1996.
The route that included the Vancouver (YVR) stop was once Cathay Pacific’s only option for service between New York and its main base in Hong Kong (HKG). That changed in 2004 when Cathay Pacific added regular nonstop service between cities. Despite that, the fifth- freedom tag between Vancouver (YVR) and JFK remained.
Now, however, Cathay Pacific says the YVR-JFK portion will end in April. The exact last date of service has yet to be determined, but it will fall out of the carrier’s schedule before the summer season commences.
“Frankly this tag operation has been losing money for a number of years,” Philippe Lacamp, Cathay Pacific’s senior vice president for the Americas, said in a phone interview with TPG.
Related: Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the latest news and frequent-flyer info delivered right to your inbox
He acknowledged that the fifth-freedom service had cultivated a unique following, especially among frequent-flyers and travel aficionados who could fly Cathay Pacific without leaving North America. For those travelers, it was a chance to fly a transcontinental route between Canada and the U.S. on a Hong Kong carrier that’s routinely regarded as one of the world’s best.
“It’s not bittersweet, it’s bitter,” Lacamp responded when asked if it was tough to pull down the niche flight.
“You’ve got your cult following. But it’s true for us as well,” he continued. “It’s our little secret. We’re very sorry to see it go. Having said that, I can’t argue with it. I’ve seen the numbers.”
While Cathay Pacific says the route has been a money-loser, the decision to close it also comes as it has added numerous nonstop flights between its Hong Kong hub and both of New York City’s long-haul airports. Currently, the airline flies three daily round-trip flights between JFK and Hong Kong and one between Newark and Hong Kong.
Related: Stellar Service: Cathay Pacific (777-300ER) in Economy From Los Angeles to Hong Kong
Once the tag from Vancouver ends, Lacamp said Cathay Pacific will boost its JFK service further, adding four additional flights a week that will be operated by the airline’s new Airbus A350-900s. That will give it a total of 25 flights a week between Hong Kong and JFK.
“We think that’s going to strengthen the offering for us in that key market,” Lacamp said.
When asked about whether the ongoing protests in Hong Kong played a role in the decision, he acknowledged that’s “a natural reaction for people” but said the two are unrelated.
“It’s not about the ongoing issues in Hong Kong, or we wouldn’t be increasing the frequency to JFK if we were actually retrenching,” he said.
Related: Flying Cathay Pacific’s 777 First Class — Reader Success Story
From Vancouver, Cathay Pacific’s Hong Kong schedule will drop to twice-daily service — down from the 17 flights a week that the airline currently flies. Despite that, Lacamp said capacity would largely remain the same because Cathay Pacific will upgauge its service there to its higher-density 777-300s that can seat up to 340 passengers across three classes.
“The actual overall capacity remains very close to what it is today, in terms of total number of seats,” Lacamp said.
Featured image by JT Genter / The Points Guy.
Related: First Class Showdown: Cathay Pacific vs. Japan Airlines
Related: Exciting New Airline Routes for August 2019 and Beyond
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.