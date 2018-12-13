This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Capital One has stepped up its game in a major way recently, first by adding a 10x bonus category for Hotels.com on the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card and the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card, and then a Global Entry/TSA PreCheck application fee credit on the Venture Rewards. Both are great perks on a card that costs only $95, and that’s even waived for the first year.
Even better, Capital One miles are now a flexible points currency with real power. On top of being able to redeem Capital One miles for travel purchases with the Purchase Eraser, you can transfer Capital One miles to more than a dozen airline programs, and at a solid ratio.
Capital One is offering a sign-up bonus on the Venture Rewards Credit Card for 50,000 miles after you spend $3,000 in the first three months. And if you’re a business owner, you can also get 50,000 Capital One bonus miles on the Capital One Spark Miles For Business card after $4,500 in the first three months.
Sign-Up Bonus
If you just used the Purchase Eraser to redeem the 50,000 mile sign-up bonus at 1 cent apiece, the sign-up bonus would be worth a cool $500, which is pretty great. But with the new transfer partners, the value of Capital One miles are going up, and I estimate that these 50,000 miles are now worth up to $700.
And with this offer, you still get all the great features of the Venture card I mentioned before, including 10x at Hotels.com and a $100 statement credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck every 5 years. To top it all off, the $95 annual fee is still waived for the first year. In my opinion, it’s an outstanding deal. Just remember that Capital One does pull from all three credit bureaus.
Airline Transfer Partners
Capital One has never offered any transfer partners before, but here’s the list of partners that are now available:
Aeromexico Club Premier
Air Canada Aeroplan
Air France-KLM Flying Blue
Alitalia MilleMiglia
Avianca LifeMiles
Cathay Pacific Asia Miles
Emirates Skywards
Etihad Guest
EVA Infinity MileageLands
Finnair Plus
Hainan Fortune Wings Club
Qantas Frequent Flyer
Qatar Airways Privilege Club
Singapore KrisFlyer
Transfers to 12 of these partners will be at a ratio of 2 Capital One miles to 1.5 points or miles in the airline program. The exceptions are Emirates and Singapore: For these two programs, the transfer rate is 2:1. Why is Capital One basing its transfer ratio on 2 miles instead of 1? Because the Venture Rewards card — as well as the Capital One Spark Miles for Business — earns 2x miles on all your everyday purchases. So essentially for every dollar you spend on either card, you’re getting 1.5 points or miles in one of these transfer partners.
As for the partners themselves, there are some real gems here, like Air Canada’s Aeroplan, Avianca LifeMiles and Air France-KLM’s Flying Blue. Others require more effort to find value. But don’t worry, because our team of points and miles experts here at TPG created extensive guides on all of these airline programs — you’ll find links to those at the bottom of this post.
But the transfer partners aren’t limited to the Venture Rewards and Spark Miles for Business cards — the other two miles-earning Capital One cards earn the same transferable miles as well. These are the VentureOne Rewards card and the Capital One Spark Miles Select for Business, both of which have no annual fee but earn either 1.25x miles (VentureOne) or 1.5x miles (Spark Miles Select) on all purchases, which translates to either 0.94 or 1.12 transferred miles per dollar spent — still pretty good for cards with no annual fees.
Transfer Times, Valuation, Podcast and Facebook Live
Here’s a look at how long Capital One miles take to transfer to each partner based on our tests:
|Program
|Transfer Time
|
Aeromexico Club Premier
|Instant
|
Air Canada Aeroplan
|Instant
|
Air France-KLM Flying Blue
|Instant
|
Alitalia MilleMiglia
|Instant
|
Avianca LifeMiles
|Instant
|
Cathay Pacific Asia Miles
|5 business days
|
Emirates Skywards
|Instant
|
Etihad Guest
|24-hour turnaround
|
EVA Infinity MileageLands
|36-hour turnaround
|
Finnair Plus
|Instant
|
Hainan Fortune Wings Club
|36-hour turnaround
|
Qantas Frequent Flyer
|24-hour turnaround
|
Qatar Airways Privilege Club
|24-hour turnaround
|
Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer
|36-hour turnaround
The addition of transfer partners means l needed to update my valuation of Capital One’s loyalty currency. It’s a pretty momentous change, so to help me make this decision, I asked my top points and miles experts to get together and discuss what kind of value they think people can expect to get with these different transfer partners. I could tell you what they said, but I thought it’d be more fun for you to experience the debate itself, so check out their Slack chat and find out what value they recommended I put on Capital One miles.
Also, I wanted to ask the folks at Capital One about how these new partners came together and what else we might expect going forward with their miles (because while I love this new feature, I’m greedy — I want even more. More partners, occasional transfer bonuses, maybe even a US airline or two.) So I sat down with Matt Knise, Business Director at Capital One and one of the architects of these new transfer partners. You can listen to our conversation on the very first episode of my podcast “Talking Points,“ which you’ll find below or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Acast, Overcast, TuneIn and PocketCasts.
Bottom Line
The Venture Rewards card has been our go-to credit card for booking company hotel stays ever since it introduced a 10x earning category for Hotels.com. Stacked with the one free night for every 10 paid nights you book through the Hotels.com Rewards program, you’re looking at an amazing 20% return on this spending — and yes, those 10x miles will be transferable at the same 2-to-1.5 or 2-to-1 ratio as all the other miles you earn. The Global Entry/TSA PreCheck application fee waiver only made this card more valuable, but the addition of airline transfer partners is a game-changer. While the 2-to-1.5 transfer ratio seems a little tricky at first glance, it’s easy when you think of it as 1.5 transferred points or miles earned for every dollar spent on the Venture Rewards or Spark Miles cards.
50,000 miles is the standard offer on the Venture card, though we did see a 75,000 mile offer for a short time. If you’re not yet a Capital One Venture card holder, apply now, bank your miles and then start deciding which partners you’re going to want to transfer your miles to for great redemptions.
