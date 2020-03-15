How to cancel an Airbnb if your reservation is affected by coronavirus
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Airbnb updated its “extenuating circumstances” policy to allow free cancellations of reservations in the United States booked on or before March 14, 2020 for stays and Airbnb Experiences with a check-in date of April 14, 2020, or earlier, and with at least one night occurring between March 14, 2020, and April 14, 2020, are covered.
Guests who cancel will receive a full refund, and hosts will be able to cancel without charge or impact to their Superhost status.
Keep in mind that the host’s cancellation policy will apply as usual to reservations made after March 14, 2020, and to existing reservations made on or before March 14, 2020 with check-in dates after April 14, 2020. Reservations for stays and Airbnb Experiences made after March 14, 2020 will not be covered under our extenuating circumstances policy except where the guest or host has contracted COVID-19.
For the latest travel updates, bookmark TPG’s coronavirus hub page and sign up for our daily newsletter.
To cancel a reservation, you’ll first need to log in to your Airbnb account. From there, go to “Trips” and find the one you want to cancel. After that, click “Show trip details” and then “cancel.”
This will initiate the cancellation process, where you can find out what your options are.
It’s important to note that if your reservation doesn’t fall under the aforementioned extenuating circumstances policy, but you want to cancel because of the coronavirus, a banner on the “change or cancel” page will provide information on how to request a refund.
To do so, click “cancel reservation” and select “COVID-19” for the reason why you are canceling. You’ll have to ask your host to approve you for a full refund, and should hear from them within 48 hours. If they don’t respond or deny the request, note that your reservation is still active.
Related: Coronavirus hotel change and cancellation policies: What you need to know.
While the team at The Points Guy loves to travel, now is not the time for unnecessary trips. Health officials note that the fastest way to return to normalcy is to stop coming in contact with others — and that includes ceasing travel.
We support the travel industry and want to encourage more trips, but only when the time is right. Instead of traveling right now, we suggest this is the time to plan your next vacation. You don’t have to book yet, but figure out where you want to go and map out the right strategy for building up the points and miles for those trips.
In the short term, let’s all do as much as we can to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and that includes hitting pause on travel.
For more on the coronavirus outbreak, see:
- What does the deadly coronavirus mean for travelers?
- Myth-busting: Will a face mask keep you safe from viruses on a plane?
- Should I travel? Advice for the coronavirus outbreak
- No coronavirus waiver? Some airlines have you more covered than others
- How a global outbreak has left the travel industry reeling
Featured image courtesy of Airbnb.
- Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs). Earn 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- New! With Status Boost™, earn 15,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $30,000 in purchases on your Card in a calendar year, up to four times per year getting you closer to Medallion Status. MQMs are used to determine Medallion Status and are different than miles you earn toward flights.
- New! Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Fee Credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®.
- Complimentary access into the Delta SkyClubs® for you when traveling on a Delta flight.
- New! Enjoy complimentary access to The Centurion® Lounge when you book your Delta flight with your Reserve Card.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.