Canadian airline makes inflight meals available for home delivery
Back in the “good old days,” most of us would scoff at merely a mention of economy-class airline food. Now, though, with the overwhelming majority of the world grounded, I can speak for many of us at TPG who would gladly enjoy a meal from a flight in coach.
Most airlines are flying very limited routes — or are completely grounded — due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, but one Canadian airline is maintaining a portion of its operation that is sure to please aviation enthusiasts.
The Flight Kitchen, an airline-catering company that supplies inflight meals for Air North, has made its meals available for home delivery to the lucky residents of Whitehorse, the capital city of the Canadian Yukon territory.
Residents of the city can choose from seven options, including chicken cannelloni, Thai vegetable curry, meat lasagna and more. Meals will be delivered to the homes of those that live within the 15 neighborhoods of Whitehorse approximately 24 hours after the order was received.
Entrees are prepared by chef Michael Bock and The Flight Kitchen team, frozen fresh and then can be heated in the oven upon delivery. The menu changes weekly with new options being added. Customers are allowed a maximum of 20 meals per order, with no more than 10 portions of one specific meal option. All meals cost CAD$9, or roughly $6, and a CAD$10 delivery charge will be added to each order.
Featured image courtesy of Air North.
