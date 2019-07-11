This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Sun Country Airlines will now allow passengers to change or cancel flights for free with at least 60 days advance notice. The decision mirrors a similar move last year by Frontier Airlines to allow free changes when made more than 90 days in advance.
For Minnesota-based Sun Country, the new fee structure also allows travelers to change flights for $50 per passenger, each way, for changes made between 14 and 59 days before departure. The charge increases to $100 within the final two weeks before travel.
Sun Country says the change is part of an effort to update to the carrier’s customer experience and make booking trips in advance less stressful for passengers.
“We are excited to offer this flexibility to our guests as they start thinking about their holiday and spring break travel,” said Sun Country CEO Jude Bricker, “”and we hope these changes will provide peace of mind to our guests that they have options if plans change.”
Previously, Sun Country charged $60 on changes made more than 60 days in advance and $120 per person, per direction, for changes made within 60 days, according to the Star Tribune of Minneapolis.
Sun Country has been revamping its business model, transitioning from a small niche carrier into full-fledged low-cost carrier.
