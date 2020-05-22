A rare opportunity to fly Air Canada’s all-business-class ‘Jetz’
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Well, here’s one way to avoid having passengers in the middle seat — swap in a plane that doesn’t offer a single one onboard.
Last year, I had a very special opportunity to fly on an “Air Canada Jetz” Airbus A319, operated by the charter arm of Air Canada, which most often uses its fleet of three all-business-class planes to ferry professional athletes throughout the country, and to and from events in the U.S.
In my case, Airbus chartered the aircraft to ferry journalists between three of its North American manufacturing sites, from the A220 facility in Montreal to Airbus Helicopters in Columbus, Mississippi, and, finally, to the Airbus final assembly line near Mobile, Alabama.
I never expected to see the carrier add its all-biz plane to regular flights just a year later, but here we are, in the midst of a pandemic that’s completely eliminated the market for a charter Airbus A319. As a result, Air Canada has now begun selling seats on its Jetz planes directly to customers, with the aircraft operating short-haul flights beginning June 1.
As of now, the 58-seaters are only scheduled to operate passenger flights in June, though that period could be extended, of course. For now, you can find them on two daily round-trip flights between Toronto (YYZ) and Ottawa (YOW) and Montreal (YUL).
Interestingly, Air Canada is selling all seats on these flights as “premium economy,” with fares that are considerably lower than business class between the same cities — for example, business class from Ottawa to Toronto will run you almost $330, while a similar seat with far more legroom on Jetz will cost just over $210.
|Flight
|Origin
|Depart
|Destination
|Arrives
|Minimum fare
|AC 496
|Toronto (YYZ)
|7:00am
|Ottawa (YOW)
|8:00am
|$214
|AC 490
|Toronto (YYZ)
|9:20am
|Montreal (YUL)
|10:34am
|$221
|AC 498
|Toronto (YYZ)
|5:00pm
|Ottawa (YOW)
|6:00pm
|$214
|AC 492
|Toronto (YYZ)
|7:05pm
|Montreal (YUL)
|8:19pm
|$221
|AC 493
|Montreal (YUL)
|7:00am
|Toronto (YYZ)
|8:19am
|$229
|AC 491
|Montreal (YUL)
|4:45pm
|Toronto (YYZ)
|6:04pm
|$229
|AC 497
|Ottawa (YOW)
|9:00am
|Toronto (YYZ)
|10:04am
|$212
|AC 499
|Ottawa (YOW)
|7:00pm
|Toronto (YYZ)
|8:04pm
|$212
I was impressed to see that Air Canada is clearly identifying its “Jetz” flights in the booking path — simply head to the airline’s website, search for a flight between the airports above in June, and select the premium economy option on one of the branded Air Canada Jetz flights to ensure you’re booked on the correct aircraft.
You can also identify the Jetz A319 by the below seat map, with 58 seats in a 2-2 configuration, as seen on ExpertFlyer. (ExpertFlyer is owned by the same company as The Points Guy.)
On Jetz charter flights, customers can choose to add special amenities, posh catering and more, though you’re unlikely to find an onboard experience anywhere near as luxurious as what I experienced during our day-long Airbus tour. For the time being, Air Canada has drastically cut back its onboard service across the board — passengers might receive a bottle of water, but the usual full meal service and onboard snack buffet are, unfortunately, out of the question.
With two free checked bags, speedy boarding and deplaning, and far fewer flyers onboard, a Jetz flight could certainly be a good option for Canadians looking to travel between Toronto and Ottawa and Montreal. Depending on how long the service remains in place, it might be out of reach of U.S.-based flyers, though — the border remains closed to nonessential travel, and it’s not yet clear when Canada may begin welcoming business and leisure travelers again.
Featured photo by Zach Honig/The Points Guy.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.