Airbus rolls out first A220 assembled in Mobile
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Airbus rolled out the first A220 assembled at its plant in Mobile, Alabama, with the jet due to Delta Air Lines by September.
The A220-300 will be the first stretched variant of the the former Bombardier CSeries narrow-body for Atlanta-based Delta who introduced the smaller -100 in February 2019. The airline expects deliveries of six A220-300s, which it outfits with 130 seats, this year.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news
It’s the 1st #Delta #Airbus #A220-300 MSN 55070, picture taken exiting from the paint shop this afternoon in #Mobile #Alabama #KBFM #BFM #avgeek #avgeeks #planespotting #nikon #nikonphotography pic.twitter.com/8U6JFvj2Vz
— Francois Tasse (@War_bird) March 3, 2020
Airbus has been working towards its first Mobile-built A220 since 2017. The assembly line came out of a trade dispute between Boeing and Bombardier as a work around for potential U.S. tariffs on aircraft built at Bombardier’s factory in Quebec. While the tariffs were never levied, Airbus went ahead with producing the jet in Alabama and work on the new plant began last January. The first A220 assembled there began coming together in August.
Jets for both Delta and JetBlue Airways will be assembled in Mobile, under the European planemaker’s plans. JetBlue expects its first of 70 A220-300s by year-end.
Related: First US-Made Airbus A220 Now In Production in Alabama
Delta is the North American launch operator of the A220. It debuted the A220-100 on select flights from New York LaGuardia (LGA) just over a year ago.
The carrier will configure its A220-300s with 12 first class, 30 extra-legroom economy and 88 economy seats, according to an internal fleet guide viewed by TPG. Passengers will be able to enjoy personal seatback entertainment screens and inflight Wi-Fi on the jet as they do on the smaller -100.
Delta has firm orders for 50 A220-300s, its latest fleet plan shows.
Related: Why I’m a fan of Delta’s Airbus A220
Featured image by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Delta.
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 3 points per dollar on the first $150,000 in combined spending on travel, shipping purchases, internet, cable and phone services, and advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines.
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year
- Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases–with no limit to the amount you can earn
- Points are worth 25% more when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards
- Redeem points for travel, cash back, gift cards and more – your points don't expire as long as your account is open
- No foreign transaction fees
- Employee cards at no additional cost
- $95 Annual Fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.