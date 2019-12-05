Targeted: Amex offering elevated $300 welcome bonus on Blue Cash Preferred
The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is one of the top mid-tier cash back cards on the market, thanks to its solid rewards rate across multiple bonus categories. The card’s standard welcome offer is a $250 statement credit after spending $1,000 in purchases in the first three months, but you might be targeted to earn an elevated $300 offer instead (offer subject to change at anytime).
One friend of mine was recently targeted through referral for this increased offer, but we’ve also seen some targeted on the Amex site without needing a referral link.
In May 2019, the Blue Cash Preferred was relaunched with fresh bonus categories. Cardholders now earn 6% back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions and U.S. supermarket purchases (up to $6,000 annually; then 1%), 3% back on transit and 1% back on all other purchases. Earning 6% is the currently highest earning rate for streaming subscriptions, and American Express has an impressive list of services that qualify for 6% (including the new Disney+).
The potential to earn an elevated welcome bonus is just another reason to consider applying for the Blue Cash Preferred, even if it’s just a $50 increase from the current standard offer.
When applying for any new credit card, remember to always check the CardMatch tool to see if you are qualified for an elevated bonus and check to see if there is a targeted offer via referral you may be eligible to receive. American Express only allows you to earn one bonus per card per lifetime on each product, which means you only have one shot to maximize the bonus you get from each Amex card.
WELCOME OFFER: $250 Cash Back Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION: $250
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: New! Earn 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming services and 3% cash back on transit. Plus earn 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%) and 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations
- Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 3 months.
- New 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions.
- New 3% Cash Back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more.
- 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations. 1% Cash Back on other purchases.
- Over 3 million more places in the U.S. started accepting American Express® Cards in 2017 and 2018.
- Low intro APR: 0% for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable rate, currently 14.49% to 25.49%
- $95 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
