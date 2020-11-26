Stackable Saks Fifth Avenue deal for Black Friday includes $75 Gift Card for $150 Purchase
Saks Fifth Avenue wants to make your holiday a thankful one. To celebrate the season, shoppers who spend $150 now through Nov. 27, get a $75 gift card! That’s a 50% return. Use code BFGC20SF at checkout. Details are here.
Even better? It stacks with multiple other offers.
The promotion terms are as follows:
- Online shoppers should use code BFGC20SF at checkout.
- Valid on online purchases at saks.com on November 26-27, 2020.
- Valid on in-store and catalog purchases on November 27.
- Beauty and Fragrance items do not count toward online purchase total. Certain brands are excluded from the promotion.
- Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5th stores, saksoff5th.com, gift card, charitable merchandise and Saks employee purchases do not count toward the $150 purchase total.
- Gift cards are valid from December 14 through December 20, 2020, and can be redeemed both in Saks Fifth Avenue stores and on saks.com.
- Limit one gift card per person.
- Gift wrap, promotional and loyalty gift cards, pre-order merchandise at saks.com, taxes and shipping do not count toward the $150 total.
While a 50% return is pretty exciting to begin with, there are a few additional ways to stack the savings on this promotion. First and foremost, cardholders of The Platinum Card® from American Express can use this opportunity to cash in on their Amex offers for a $50 statement credit. You get two a year, once each six months. Various shopping portals are also offering elevated cashback or mileage bonuses, according to CashBackMonitor.com.
The best by far is a whopping 16% cash back from Rakuten.
You can pick and choose the best option for your personal needs, but that Rakuten offer is a screaming deal. Don’t forget to sign in to your Shoprunner account for free two-day shipping – another cool American Express cardholder perk.
Here’s what all of those discounts would look like in action. Let’s say you decide to treat yo’self to this nice pair of Joie suede booties. And for the sake of easy math, let’s say you live in one of the five states with no sales tax: Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire or Oregon.
Your $151.20 purchase will earn you a $50 “rebate” from Amex, bringing your out-of-pocket cost to $101.20. Next, your more than $21 cash back from Rakuten will bring your total to $80. And we know this isn’t how real math works, but shopping-justification math says that the $75 gift card you can use toward other purchases will make you feel like you only spent $5 on these cute winter staples. Finally, you signed in to Shoprunner so two-day priority shipping is free. Winning! …And all without leaving the comfort of your couch and your PJs.
There are also some bonus Amex offers for bonus points at Saks Fifth Avenue out there. As my colleague Summer Hull points out it has the potential for a “quad stack.”
Additional reporting by Clint Henderson and Summer Hull.
Featured photo by Getty Images.
