You can save hundreds on hotel stays with these Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
There will be many travel deals thrown your way this week and next with Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday right around the corner. In particular, there lots of hotel deals, so we’ve rounded up our favorites to help you save some serious cash on your next trip.
Make sure to bookmark this page, as we’ll continually update it with new offers as they appear. If you are booking with an online travel agency (OTA), make sure to click through a shopping portal. Check Cashback Monitor for the best shopping portal rates.
Related: Black Friday Amazon deal roundup
If you do take advantage of one of these deals, make sure to pay with a travel or hotel rewards credit card. Consider one from our list of the best hotel credit cards of 2019:
- Best for Marriott: Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card
- Best for Hilton: Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card
- Best for Hyatt: World of Hyatt Credit Card
- Best for IHG: IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card
- Best for earning on hotels and travel: Chase Sapphire Preferred Card
The information for the IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
IHG
IHG Hotels has a Cyber Sale promotion across its 5,500+ properties around the world, offering discounts of up to 25% off the best available rate. Book between Nov. 11 and Dec. 17, 2019, for stays between Nov. 14, 2019, and May 31, 2020.
If you’re a frequent InterContinental visitor, you can earn 10,000 bonus points when you enroll in the InterContinental Ambassador Program. It grants benefits like room upgrades, 4 p.m. checkouts and a free weekend night.
Between Nov. 29 and Dec. 6, 2019, some Kimpton properties will donate $5 per night booked to these charities: The Trevor Project and No Kid Hungry.
Radisson Hotels
Radisson is offering 25% off all weekend stays in 2020. Additionally, the sale is also available for weekdays between April 6 and April 19, 2020. Book by Dec. 3, 2019, for stays between Jan. 2 and Dec. 31, 2020. Use promo code CYBERMON.
A weekend night includes:
- Europe and Africa: Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights
- Middle East: Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights
- United States, Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean: Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights
This promotion allows you to stay at the Radisson New York in Midtown for as low $120 this winter or the Country Inn & Suites in Orlando for less than $100 a good chunk of the year.
Related: 7 jaw-dropping Radisson hotels
Vail Resorts
Vail Resorts Hospitality properties are offering discounted lodging deals at the slopes this winter. Rates are up to 40% off and will give you the opportunity to stay at Breckenridge, Vail, Beaver Creek, Keystone, Crested Butte, Park City, Kirkwood, Northstar, Heavenly, Whistler Blackcomb and Okemo.
For example, a night at the Hyatt Place Keystone starts at $149/night. Or this is also a great place to use your World of Hyatt points as it is a Category 4, which means only 15,000 points a night. Kids 12 and under also ski for free at Keystone with a participating hotel stay of 2+ nights.
This sale kicks off on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, and will run through Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.
Choice Hotels
If you’re in the market to increase your Choice Privileges point balance, you can purchase them with a 40% bonus. Purchasing Choice points can often save you money on an upcoming stay, especially since the program allows you to redeem the same number of points for an upgraded room (think two-bedroom suite for no up-charge). Choice has also increased the cap on the number of points you can purchase in the calendar year to 250,000 points (typically it’s just 120,000 points). This promotion goes through Dec. 2, 2019.
Hilton
Hilton is offering 50% off hotel bookings in Japan, Korea and Guam for stays booked between Nov. 26 and Nov. 29, 2019, and travel through June 30, 2020. To take advantage of these discounted rates, you must be a Hilton Honors member.
Expedia
Expedia kicks off its Black Friday deals at noon ET that day. There will be a few different coupons travelers can take advantage of, but the deals are only available while supplies last. Some offers could sell out within just a few minutes of launching.
Although other coupon codes could appear during the week, these are the offers that we know of so far:
- Coupon 1: 75% off select hotels when using the Expedia app — available on Nov. 29 at 9 a.m. PT
- Coupon 2: 25% off select hotels on all devices — available on Nov. 29 at 9 a.m. PT
- Coupon 3: 95% off select hotels when using the Expedia app — available on Dec. 2 at 9 a.m. PT
- Coupon 4: 25% off select hotels on all devices — available on Dec. 2 at 9 a.m. PT
- Coupon 5: 95% off select hotels when using the Expedia app — available on Dec. 2 at noon PT
- Coupon 6: 25% off select hotels on all devices — available on Dec. 2 at noon PT
Priceline
On Cyber Monday, Priceline will send an exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion to all email subscribers. Subscribers will also receive a hotel Express Deal mystery coupon for either 99%, 15% or 10% off (up to $500 in savings). You need to be an email subscriber by Sunday, Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m. ET to receive the deal.
Hotwire
Book a Hotwire “Hot Rate Hotel” between Nov. 27 and Nov. 29 and receive up to $70 off:
- $10 off $100 booking — promotion code HWBF
- $40 off $300 booking — promotion code HWBF40
- $70 off $500 booking — promotion code HWBF70
On Dec. 2, Cyber Monday, get 11% off all $100+ booking using promotion code HWHOTDEALS.
Booking.com
Booking.com is advertising 40% off select hotels; there is no promotion code. This sale is for stays booked between Nov. 27 and Dec. 2 for travel Nov. 27, 2019 through March 31, 2020.
HotelTonight
HotelTonight is offering 25% off for hotels booked via their app on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3: Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday. Use promo code HTDEAL25.
One&Only
To mark Black Friday, One&Only is offering up to 40% off stays booked by Dec. 2, 2019. For all included properties, you have almost a year to complete your stay with travel dates ranging between September and December 2020.
Rocketmiles
The third-party hotel booking site Rocketmiles is offering travelers an additional 5,000 bonus miles or points on airline loyalty programs, or a $50 Amazon Gift card, on all reservations made between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2, 2019. With Rocketmiles, instead of earning your traditional hotel points on your stay, you can instead earn miles with participating airline programs or gift cards at select merchants.
Related: Using Rocketmiles to Earn Points and Miles on Hotel Stays
Featured image of the Sheraton Kauai courtesy of the hotel.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.