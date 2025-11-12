It's that time of year: Holiday decorations are already appearing in airports and stores worldwide. Luckily, Wyndham Rewards is celebrating the season early, too, offering a holiday gift to all its members: a complimentary, limited-time, one-level status upgrade.

You can visit the Wyndham Rewards upgrade page now through Dec. 31 to request your one-time status upgrade. If you enroll in this upgrade, you'll get one tier higher status through the end of 2025. And if you already have Wyndham Diamond status, you can instead register to enjoy five times the points on qualifying stays through Dec. 31.

"We all know what travel looks like this time of year—crowded airports, packed cars and family gatherings that always seem to grow by a few unexpected guests," Mike Shiwdin, group vice president of loyalty and guest engagement at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said in a press release. "Wyndham is here to help. Whether it's one night at a Days Inn, a long weekend at a La Quinta, or an all-out, well-deserved splurge at a beautiful Wyndham Grand, this upgrade is our way of reminding travelers that with Wyndham Rewards, every stay shines a little brighter."

This holiday upgrade is available for all Blue, Gold and Platinum Wyndham Rewards members. And if you aren't a Wyndham Rewards member yet, you can enroll and then request your holiday upgrade to Gold status. However, note that upgraded statuses aren't eligible for the Caesars Rewards status match.

Wyndham Gold status usually requires five nights per calendar year, Platinum requires 15 nights and Diamond requires 40 nights. But keep in mind that you can also enjoy Gold status as a perk of the Wyndham Rewards Earner® Card or by purchasing a Wyndham Rewards Insider subscription. Meanwhile, cardholders of the Wyndham Rewards Earner® Plus Card enjoy automatic Platinum status, and Wyndham Rewards Earner® Business Card holders get automatic Diamond status.

This limited-time status upgrade will grant you elevated status for a period of less than two months. However, if you're traveling during the next few months and staying at a Wyndham Rewards property, it's certainly worth enrolling in the status upgrade offer.

