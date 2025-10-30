In 2021, Wyndham Rewards and Vacasa started a partnership that allowed members to redeem Wyndham points for Vacasa home rentals. This was one of the most valuable ways to redeem Wyndham points for several years. However, this redemption option became less valuable in March 2024 — and now, following its recent acquisition by Casago, Vacasa is ending its partnership with Wyndham Rewards.

"While we're disappointed by this news, we're working closely with them to make this transition as smooth as possible for our members—particularly those with reservations on the books as well as those who might have been getting ready to book," a Wyndham Rewards spokesperson told TPG by email.

A Wyndham Rewards spokesperson also told TPG that all existing reservations "remain intact and are expected to be honored." Members can modify existing reservations until Nov. 30, but they must check out by Jan. 31, 2026, if they modify their stay dates.

You also have a little bit of time if you want to book some final Vacasa stays using your Wyndham points. Specifically, Wyndham Rewards members can make new Vacasa reservations through Nov. 30 for stays with a checkout date of Jan. 31, 2026, or earlier.

Wyndham Rewards expects that most Vacasa rentals will remain available as this partnership comes to a close. However, if a property you've booked becomes unavailable, Wyndham Rewards will work to provide alternate options. If you have any questions, call Wyndham member services at 1-800-441-1034.

Bottom line

It's disappointing to see the Wyndham Rewards and Vacasa partnership come to a close. I've redeemed Wyndham points for several Vacasa properties near ski resorts in Colorado, and I got excellent value from my points while doing so.

But, especially after the March 2024 changes that made Vacasa properties with an average nightly rate greater than $250 cost 30,000 points per bedroom per night, the value you could get through the Wyndham Rewards and Vacasa partnership has decreased. As such, I haven't found a case where it made sense to redeem Wyndham points for a Vacasa property since then.

Fortunately, there are still plenty of other ways to redeem points and miles for vacation home rentals. And if you have Wyndham points and want to book a vacation rental, consider redeeming for Cottages.com stays in the U.K. or for Wyndham Vacation Club stays.

