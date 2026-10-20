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Bilt adds JetBlue TrueBlue as a 1:1 transfer partner

Oct. 20, 2026
3 min read
JetBlue Airbus A321
Bilt adds JetBlue TrueBlue as a 1:1 transfer partner
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Editor's Note

TPG founder Brian Kelly is a Bilt adviser and investor.

Bilt just added JetBlue TrueBlue as its 27th transfer partner, calling it "one of the most requested transfer partners" among its members.

Now, Bilt members can transfer points to JetBlue TrueBlue at a 1:1 ratio via the Bilt app or website once they link their TrueBlue account with their Bilt account. You can transfer in increments of 1,000 points, so every 1,000 Bilt Points that you transfer to JetBlue becomes 1,000 TrueBlue points.

Bilt Blue members must transfer at least 2,000 points per transfer, while other Bilt members must transfer at least 1,000 points per transfer. Bilt says "transfers will complete almost instantly," so you can transfer shortly before redeeming TrueBlue points for an award flight.

Related: Why you should still care about Bilt even if you don't want one of its credit cards

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Interestingly, this news comes less than a week after Rove added JetBlue TrueBlue as a transfer partner. Now you can transfer the following transferable rewards to JetBlue TrueBlue:

  • American Express Membership Rewards points: 5:4 ratio
  • Bilt points: 1:1 ratio
  • Capital One miles: 5:3 ratio
  • Chase Ultimate Rewards points: 1:1 ratio
  • Citi ThankYou Rewards points: Up to 1:1 ratio (depending on your card)
  • Rove miles: 1:1 ratio
  • Wells Fargo Rewards points: 1:1 ratio

Bilt's 1:1 transfer ratio matches the best standard ratio offered by several other transferable rewards programs. However, Rove is offering a 20% bonus on eligible transfers to JetBlue through Nov. 14, temporarily giving members 1,200 TrueBlue points for every 1,000 Rove miles transferred.

JetBlue TrueBlue uses a dynamic award pricing model for its own flights. You can redeem TrueBlue points for any JetBlue-operated flight, although the number of points required generally tracks the paid fare.

JetBlue award rates
JetBlue paid rates
1 of 2
JETBLUE
0
1

In the above example, you could book a main standard seat for $149 or 10,400 points plus $5.60. This would give you a redemption rate of 1.38 cents per point, which is typical.

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However, that doesn't necessarily make JetBlue the best use of Bilt points. TPG's October 2026 valuations peg Bilt points at 2.2 cents each and JetBlue points at 1.35 cents each, so this transfer option may be most useful when you need to top off your TrueBlue account or find an especially valuable partner award.

You can redeem JetBlue points for flights on select partner airlines, including United Airlines, Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways.

Redeeming JetBlue points for a partner award
JETBLUE

Unlike awards on JetBlue-operated flights, partner award prices don't necessarily track the cash fare. JetBlue doesn't publish an award chart for these redemptions, so you'll need to search your origin and destination to see available flights and pricing.

JetBlue points pricing calendar
JETBLUE

A Bilt spokesperson said that the company is "looking forward to doing more and more with TrueBlue and JetBlue in the Bilt neighborhood ecosystem over the coming months." That could lead to future promotions, such as a Rent Day transfer bonus or a Mosaic status match challenge.

Related: JetBlue Mosaic elite status: What it is and how to earn it

Bottom line

JetBlue is a useful addition to Bilt's already strong transfer-partner lineup, and the 1:1 ratio matches the best standard transfer ratio offered by other rewards programs. Still, TPG's October 2026 valuations peg Bilt points at 2.2 cents each and JetBlue points at 1.35 cents each. So, this option will be most useful when you need to top off your TrueBlue balance or find a valuable JetBlue or partner award.

Featured image by ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY
Editorial disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airline or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.