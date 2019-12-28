Benji Stawski, TPG intern extraordinaire: My 10 favorite TPG stories of 2019
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
2019 was an exciting year for credit card refreshes, flight deals, aircraft retrofits and more. As we get ready to usher in the new year, the TPG team is taking a look back on our favorite stories of the last 12 months.
Today, Benji Stawski shares his 10 favorite posts of the year. Benji is a full-time student and contributor for the site, covering all things points, miles, credit cards, travel and aviation.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter so you don’t miss a thing!
1. Nonstop awards to Australia and New Zealand from 10k miles round-trip
This was not only one of the best deals of the year, but one of the best deals to Australia most of us will ever see. Although I wasn’t able to take advantage of the deal myself, I’m glad that many TPG readers were.
2. Aboard Delta’s first retrofitted 767-400ER with brand-new Delta One seats
Thanks to some eagle-eyed AvGeeks in the TPG team, we discovered that Delta’s first retrofitted Boeing 767 would begin operating well ahead of schedule and I was able to snag a seat on its first revenue flight. The IFE wasn’t working, but this was still one of my favorite flights of the year.
3. How we booked an $8,000 ticket to Tokyo for less than the cost of a sandwich
Earlier this year, we launched a new video series called “Have Points, Will Travel,” in which we sent videographer Ian Agrimis around the world on some of the most redemption-friendly flights. Every episode is accompanied by a guide that teaches you how to do the same. In this episode, we booked Ian a first-class ticket to Tokyo for less than the cost of a Wagyu sandwich.
4. How college students can maximize travel rewards credit cards
As a senior in college myself, I’m a big fan of all of the student-related content on the site. This guide is an excellent starting point for students looking to get into the world of travel rewards credit cards.
5. The 10 best Priority Pass lounges around the world
Airport lounges have become more accessible than ever thanks to programs like Priority Pass. This piece is a look at my 10 favorite Priority Pass lounges around the world.
6. New and improved: First look at Alaska’s renovated lounge at LAX
Being an Alaska loyalist and from Los Angeles, I frequently visit the Alaska Lounge at LAX, so I was excited that it got a much-needed facelift.
7. TPG beginner’s guide: Everything you need to know about points, miles, airlines and credit cards
TPG Social Media Editor Samantha Rosen did an amazing job completely revamping our beginner’s guide. It’s always the first article I share with anyone who wants to learn the ins and outs of points, miles, airlines and credit cards.
8. I fly over 150,000 miles a year, but this flight from Europe made me feel like a complete novice
Nobody’s perfect — even at TPG we make rookie travel mistakes sometimes.
9. The 5 best limited-time credit card offers to sign up for in December
There are a ton of great credit card offers out there, so it can be difficult prioritizing your sign-ups. To help, I started rounding up the best limited-time offers available each month. We saw some great offers this year, with a number of cards offering welcome bonuses of 100,000 points or more.
10. Stay at these 6 private island resorts using just your points
Staying on a private island is on nearly everyone’s bucket list. In this post, I laid out how you can do so using just your points.
Featured photo by Benji Stawski/The Points Guy.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.